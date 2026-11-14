Starkville has a few solid options right now if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces running smoothly.

Employer: Advanced Technology Services (ATS)

Advanced Technology Services (ATS) Location: Starkville, MS (factory environment)

(factory environment) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.37 – $35.01/hour

Mid- to expert-level industrial maintenance role: you’ll troubleshoot machines, do break-fix and preventive work, and may use lathes, drill presses, grinders, and welding. Good fit if you have strong electrical/mechanical skills and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Advanced Technology Services (ATS)

Advanced Technology Services (ATS) Location: Starkville, MS (factory environment)

(factory environment) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.37 – $35.01/hour

Senior-level version of the ATS maintenance role, with more leadership and mentoring of junior techs. You’ll handle advanced troubleshooting on control systems, use predictive maintenance tools, and help drive cost-saving improvements.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Starkville, MS (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Other/Non-exempt

Pay: Not listed

Hospital housekeeping role focused on cleaning patient and non-patient areas using a 7-step process and infection-control guidelines. Training is provided; no experience required, though 1 year of housekeeping is preferred.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.