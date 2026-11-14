Starkville has a nice mix of steady retail and customer service roles right now, from bank tellers to auto parts and snack sales on the road.

Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Starkville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy value-fashion store, support the team, and work closely with the Store Manager on sales, staffing, and training. Good fit if you have a few years of retail leadership and want growth, benefits, and a clear path to move up.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Starkville, MS

Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/13/2027

Front-line role helping customers with checkout, stocking, and basic store tasks, with chances to support the pharmacy and beauty/photo areas. Great for someone at least 16 years old who wants flexible hours, retail experience, and access to part-time benefits.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Starkville, MS area (travel between stores)

Type: Not listed (field-based role)

Not listed (field-based role) Pay: $18 – $20/hour + performance bonuses

Work with popular snack and candy brands, visiting multiple grocery and convenience stores to stock shelves, build displays, and grow sales. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits, 401(k) match, and weekly pay options.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Starkville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, handle the register, and assist with stocking and basic in-store services like battery tests. Good match if you enjoy cars, like problem-solving, and want benefits, PTO, and career growth in a stable company.

Employer: Community Bank

Location: Starkville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at the bank, handling deposits, withdrawals, check cashing, and account questions at the window, drive-thru, and by phone. Great for someone with strong people skills who wants steady hours and experience in banking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, benefits, or growth path) make it worth applying.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.