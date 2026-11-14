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Starkville
🏥 Starkville MS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
2 days ago
Starkville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmacies all adding staff. If you’re in patient care or support, there are several solid options open right now.
Supervisor – Respiratory Support
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Starkville, MS
- Type: OTHER (full-time leadership role)
- Salary: Not listed
This role supervises respiratory therapy services and staff, including ventilator and trach patients, 24/7 operations, and quality of care. Great fit if you’re an RRT with at least 1 year of ventilator/trach or critical care experience and want to move into management.
Assistant – Patient Care
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Starkville, MS
- Type: OTHER
- Salary: Not listed
Provides hands-on personal care under the direction of licensed nursing staff. Good entry point if you have clear communication skills, basic computer skills, and can obtain BLS within 14 days of hire.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #5459
- Location: 105 Market St, Starkville, MS 39759
- Type: Full-Time (Mid & Closing shifts)
- Pay: $19.50 – $32.50/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping process prescriptions and support customers with their medication needs. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.
Hospice Registered Nurse
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Starkville, MS (home and facility visits)
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: Not listed
Provides compassionate end-of-life care, including assessments, symptom management, and family education in home and facility settings. Ideal for an RN who is strong in clinical assessment and documentation and feels called to hospice and comfort-focused care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on shifts, units, and requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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