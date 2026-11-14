Starkville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmacies all adding staff. If you’re in patient care or support, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Starkville, MS

Type: OTHER (full-time leadership role)

OTHER (full-time leadership role) Salary: Not listed

This role supervises respiratory therapy services and staff, including ventilator and trach patients, 24/7 operations, and quality of care. Great fit if you’re an RRT with at least 1 year of ventilator/trach or critical care experience and want to move into management.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Starkville, MS

Type: OTHER

OTHER Salary: Not listed

Provides hands-on personal care under the direction of licensed nursing staff. Good entry point if you have clear communication skills, basic computer skills, and can obtain BLS within 14 days of hire.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #5459

Location: 105 Market St, Starkville, MS 39759

Type: Full-Time (Mid & Closing shifts)

(Mid & Closing shifts) Pay: $19.50 – $32.50/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping process prescriptions and support customers with their medication needs. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Starkville, MS (home and facility visits)

(home and facility visits) Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Provides compassionate end-of-life care, including assessments, symptom management, and family education in home and facility settings. Ideal for an RN who is strong in clinical assessment and documentation and feels called to hospice and comfort-focused care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on shifts, units, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.