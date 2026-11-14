📅 Plan a cozy November weekend in Starkville

November is a fun time to be in Starkville—Bulldog football, Christmas lights on Main Street, and lots of local shopping.

Friday – Downtown & holiday lights

Start with coffee and a pastry at The Coffee Depot, then shop downtown at spots like L.A. Green, The Olive Tree, The Lily Pad, Reed’s of Starkville, and Dunkington Art & Jewelry.

Grab lunch at Starkville Cafe, dessert at The Frosted Fork, and finish with dinner and drinks at Restaurant Tyler or Upstairs at Tyler.

Saturday – Game day your way

Pick up maroon gear at Maroon & Co.. Eat at Bulldog Burger Company, then shop the Cotton District at Two Flamingos Gift Shop, Square-D, and Game Day Apparel.

If you’re going to the game, tailgate at The Junction and head into Davis Wade Stadium. Afterward, hit the Cotton District for food and nightlife at The Landing, Bin 612, Mojo Maroons, and Starkvegas Snowballs.

Sunday – Easy send-off

Have breakfast at Arepas Coffee + Bar, then stop by the renovated MAFES Sales Store on MSU’s campus to pick up MSU Edam cheese from the Cardwell Cheese Shop for a take-home treat or gift.