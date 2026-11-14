📅 Luncheon to honor MSU Baseball Coach O’Connor, supports local Scouting

Mississippi State Head Baseball Coach Brian O’Connor will be honored with the John Robert Arnold Champion for Scouting Award at a luncheon and fundraiser on Nov. 25 at 11 a.m.

The event will be held at The Mill at MSU, 600 Russell St., Starkville. Proceeds support Scouting America programs across the Golden Triangle and northeast Mississippi counties, including Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Marshall, Monroe, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Prentiss, Pontotoc, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Webster, Winston and Yalobusha.

Tickets and sponsorships:



Individual tickets: $250 for two guests



Sponsorships: $1,500–$20,000 (honorary through presenting)

(honorary through presenting)

Sponsors can attend a pre-program meet-and-greet with Coach O’Connor.



For tickets or sponsorship info, visit natcheztracecouncil.org or contact Sid Salter at 662-325-3442, 601-507-8004 or sidsalter@sidsalter.com.