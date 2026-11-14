📢 MSU’s Imaginarium wins major grant to study kids’ STEM learning

Mississippi State University’s Imaginarium Creativity and STEAM Discovery Center in Starkville is teaming up with the University of Alabama on a nearly $750,000 National Science Foundation grant.

Over the next three years, the team will study how K-8 children engage with hands-on STEM and STEAM activities in informal spaces like the Imaginarium. Researchers will look at kids’ behavioral, emotional, cognitive and social engagement and use tools from educational psychology, AI and computer vision.

The project connects MSU’s strengths in informal learning and community engagement with UA’s BRAINS Lab expertise in robotics and intelligent systems. The goal is to design more personalized and meaningful STEM learning experiences for children.

The Imaginarium, launched in fall 2025, grew out of the Imaginarium Express traveling makerspace (started in 2023) that still serves rural communities. The permanent center now hosts field trips, camps, birthday parties and more for local kids and families.