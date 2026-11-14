Starkville has some wonderful dogs waiting at Oktibbeha County Humane Society for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, one of these faces might be the perfect match.

Breed: Mountain Cur / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Mountain Cur / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Contact: (662) 338-9093

Bubba is a handsome, sturdy boy with a working-dog background in his breeds. He’ll likely enjoy having a job to do, regular walks, and an active home that appreciates a smart dog.

👉 Meet Bubba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $170

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Contact: (662) 338-9093

Flow is a tiny black puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and all the fun (and work!) that comes with a young dog.

👉 Meet Flow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Contact: (662) 338-9093

Camilla’s mix suggests a bright, energetic dog who may enjoy mental games, walks, and a home that likes to stay busy. She’s a striking girl with a beautiful coat.

👉 Meet Camilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Contact: (662) 338-9093

Sassie is a young Lab mix, a great age for training and bonding. She may be a good fit for an active person or family who enjoys time outdoors.

👉 Meet Sassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Contact: (662) 338-9093

Cosette is a pretty yellow Lab mix with a lot of life ahead of her. With guidance and routine, she can grow into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Cosette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Contact: (662) 338-9093

Rain is a medium-sized shepherd mix with a rich, dark coat. She may enjoy regular exercise and a home that appreciates a loyal, watchful dog.

👉 Meet Rain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Contact: (662) 338-9093

Sienna is a classic black-and-white Beagle mix. Beagles are known for their noses and their love of walks, so she’ll likely enjoy sniffy strolls and time with her people.

👉 Meet Sienna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Contact: (662) 338-9093

Conan is a young black Lab mix who’s ready to learn and grow with his new family. With consistency and love, he can become a wonderful best friend.

👉 Meet Conan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Oktibbeha County Humane Society at (662) 338-9093 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.