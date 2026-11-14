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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Starkville
Starkville has some wonderful dogs waiting at Oktibbeha County Humane Society for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, one of these faces might be the perfect match.
Bubba
- Breed: Mountain Cur / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Contact: (662) 338-9093
Bubba is a handsome, sturdy boy with a working-dog background in his breeds. He’ll likely enjoy having a job to do, regular walks, and an active home that appreciates a smart dog.
👉 Meet Bubba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flow
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $170
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Contact: (662) 338-9093
Flow is a tiny black puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and all the fun (and work!) that comes with a young dog.
👉 Meet Flow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Camilla
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Contact: (662) 338-9093
Camilla’s mix suggests a bright, energetic dog who may enjoy mental games, walks, and a home that likes to stay busy. She’s a striking girl with a beautiful coat.
👉 Meet Camilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sassie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Contact: (662) 338-9093
Sassie is a young Lab mix, a great age for training and bonding. She may be a good fit for an active person or family who enjoys time outdoors.
👉 Meet Sassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cosette
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Contact: (662) 338-9093
Cosette is a pretty yellow Lab mix with a lot of life ahead of her. With guidance and routine, she can grow into a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Cosette and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rain
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Contact: (662) 338-9093
Rain is a medium-sized shepherd mix with a rich, dark coat. She may enjoy regular exercise and a home that appreciates a loyal, watchful dog.
👉 Meet Rain and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sienna
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Contact: (662) 338-9093
Sienna is a classic black-and-white Beagle mix. Beagles are known for their noses and their love of walks, so she’ll likely enjoy sniffy strolls and time with her people.
👉 Meet Sienna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Conan
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Contact: (662) 338-9093
Conan is a young black Lab mix who’s ready to learn and grow with his new family. With consistency and love, he can become a wonderful best friend.
👉 Meet Conan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Oktibbeha County Humane Society at (662) 338-9093 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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