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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Starkville
Starkville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Oktibbeha County Humane Society would love to meet you.
Jill
- Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 338-9093
Jill is a beautiful black-and-white Shepherd/Lab mix who’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home. Adult dogs like Jill often adjust well to family life and daily routines.
👉 Meet Jill and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Memphis
- Breed: Medium Terrier / Mixed Breed
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 338-9093
Memphis is a young, medium-sized Terrier mix with a sleek black coat. She’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow with her new family.
👉 Meet Memphis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luther
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown / chocolate / tan / yellow / fawn
- Adoption fee: $170
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 338-9093
Luther is a young puppy with a mix of Lab and Pit Bull Terrier, and a lovely blend of warm coat colors. He’ll need the usual puppy training, patience, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Luther and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oreo
- Breed: Standard Poodle / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 338-9093
Oreo is a striking black-and-white Poodle/Lab mix. Adult dogs like Oreo are often a nice choice for families who want a companion past the high-energy puppy phase.
👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oakley
- Breed: Hound mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 338-9093
Oakley is a classic black-and-white Hound mix. Hounds are often known for their keen noses and love of walks and outdoor time.
👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bruno
- Breed: Beagle / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan / yellow / fawn / white
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 338-9093
Bruno is a Beagle/Lab puppy with soft tan and white coloring. He’ll need training, structure, and plenty of playtime as he grows.
👉 Meet Bruno and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Oktibbeha County Humane Society at (662) 338-9093 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.