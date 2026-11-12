🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Starkville

Starkville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Oktibbeha County Humane Society would love to meet you.

Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Phone: (662) 338-9093

Jill is a beautiful black-and-white Shepherd/Lab mix who’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home. Adult dogs like Jill often adjust well to family life and daily routines.

👉 Meet Jill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Medium Terrier / Mixed Breed

Medium Terrier / Mixed Breed Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Phone: (662) 338-9093

Memphis is a young, medium-sized Terrier mix with a sleek black coat. She’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow with her new family.

👉 Meet Memphis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown / chocolate / tan / yellow / fawn

Brown / chocolate / tan / yellow / fawn Adoption fee: $170

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Phone: (662) 338-9093

Luther is a young puppy with a mix of Lab and Pit Bull Terrier, and a lovely blend of warm coat colors. He’ll need the usual puppy training, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Luther and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Standard Poodle / Labrador Retriever mix

Standard Poodle / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Phone: (662) 338-9093

Oreo is a striking black-and-white Poodle/Lab mix. Adult dogs like Oreo are often a nice choice for families who want a companion past the high-energy puppy phase.

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Phone: (662) 338-9093

Oakley is a classic black-and-white Hound mix. Hounds are often known for their keen noses and love of walks and outdoor time.

👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Labrador Retriever mix

Beagle / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tan / yellow / fawn / white

Tan / yellow / fawn / white Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Phone: (662) 338-9093

Bruno is a Beagle/Lab puppy with soft tan and white coloring. He’ll need training, structure, and plenty of playtime as he grows.

👉 Meet Bruno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Oktibbeha County Humane Society at (662) 338-9093 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.