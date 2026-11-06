🐱 Sweet Starkville Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes

Starkville has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at Oktibbeha County Humane Society and are looking for their forever homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: All black

All Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Phone: (662) 338-9093

Beatrice is a tiny black beauty who’s just starting out in life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she may be your match.

👉 Meet Beatrice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Phone: (662) 338-9093

Zzzurburt is a young brown tabby boy with a fun, memorable name and a fresh start ahead of him. He’s looking for someone who will guide him through kittenhood and beyond.

👉 Meet Zzzurburt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black and white

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Phone: (662) 338-9093

Trooper is a striking black-and-white kitten who’s ready to explore a new home and bond with his people. He’ll do best with someone ready for play, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Trooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue coat

coat Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Phone: (662) 338-9093

Miklo is a handsome gray adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady routine with his new family. Adult cats often adjust well and show their gratitude in quiet, sweet ways.

👉 Meet Miklo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/red

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Phone: (662) 338-9093

Sandbox is a bright orange youngster with classic “ginger cat” charm. He’s ready for toys, treats, and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Sandbox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society

Phone: (662) 338-9093

Momma is a beautiful brown tabby adult cat who’s ready for a stable, loving home of her own. If you’re looking for a more settled companion, she could be a wonderful fit. Call the shelter to confirm her adoption fee and details.

👉 Meet Momma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Starkville, MS, please consider visiting Oktibbeha County Humane Society or giving them a call at (662) 338-9093 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.