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Starkville

🐱 Sweet Starkville Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes

8 days ago

Starkville has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at Oktibbeha County Humane Society and are looking for their forever homes.

Beatrice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16XCsy_1GoT302000
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
  • Phone: (662) 338-9093

Beatrice is a tiny black beauty who’s just starting out in life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she may be your match.
👉 Meet Beatrice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Zzzurburt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrIuU_1GoT302000
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
  • Phone: (662) 338-9093

Zzzurburt is a young brown tabby boy with a fun, memorable name and a fresh start ahead of him. He’s looking for someone who will guide him through kittenhood and beyond.
👉 Meet Zzzurburt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Trooper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01a35q_1GoT302000
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black and white
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
  • Phone: (662) 338-9093

Trooper is a striking black-and-white kitten who’s ready to explore a new home and bond with his people. He’ll do best with someone ready for play, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Trooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Miklo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0OcL_1GoT302000
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/blue coat
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
  • Phone: (662) 338-9093

Miklo is a handsome gray adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady routine with his new family. Adult cats often adjust well and show their gratitude in quiet, sweet ways.
👉 Meet Miklo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sandbox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElEsZ_1GoT302000
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/red
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
  • Phone: (662) 338-9093

Sandbox is a bright orange youngster with classic “ginger cat” charm. He’s ready for toys, treats, and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Sandbox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Momma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MnDnw_1GoT302000
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption fee: Not listed
  • Shelter: Oktibbeha County Humane Society
  • Phone: (662) 338-9093

Momma is a beautiful brown tabby adult cat who’s ready for a stable, loving home of her own. If you’re looking for a more settled companion, she could be a wonderful fit. Call the shelter to confirm her adoption fee and details.
👉 Meet Momma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Starkville, MS, please consider visiting Oktibbeha County Humane Society or giving them a call at (662) 338-9093 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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