🛒 Starkville Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Starkville has a steady flow of retail and customer service roles right now, from auto care to beauty and sports gear. Good mix of full-time and part-time if you’re looking to stay local.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #112

Walmart Supercenter #112 Location: 1010 Highway 12 W, Starkville, MS 39759

Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Help customers while their cars are serviced and keep the Auto Care Center running smoothly. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U).

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Starkville, MS

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Perfect if you love makeup and skincare. You’ll focus on Clinique products, do makeup applications and skincare analysis, build client relationships, and support in-store events in a busy, beauty-focused environment.

Employer: Hibbett

Location: Starkville, MS

Pay: $9.00/hour

Type: Part-Time

Entry-level role helping customers with athletic and casual gear. You’ll give strong customer service, keep the store looking good, and work toward sales goals in a fast-paced retail setting.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.