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🛒 Starkville Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Starkville has a steady flow of retail and customer service roles right now, from auto care to beauty and sports gear. Good mix of full-time and part-time if you’re looking to stay local.
Auto Care Center Service Writer
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #112
- Location: 1010 Highway 12 W, Starkville, MS 39759
- Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
- Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)
Help customers while their cars are serviced and keep the Auto Care Center running smoothly. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U).
Specialty Beauty Advisor – Clinique
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Starkville, MS
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-Time
Perfect if you love makeup and skincare. You’ll focus on Clinique products, do makeup applications and skincare analysis, build client relationships, and support in-store events in a busy, beauty-focused environment.
Sales Associate (Part-Time) – Starkville, MS (MS-12)
- Employer: Hibbett
- Location: Starkville, MS
- Pay: $9.00/hour
- Type: Part-Time
Entry-level role helping customers with athletic and casual gear. You’ll give strong customer service, keep the store looking good, and work toward sales goals in a fast-paced retail setting.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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