📣 Starkville Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Starkville has a few strong sales openings right now, from seasoned pros to students wanting a big summer paycheck. If you like talking to people and chasing goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Canon USA (Canon Solutions America)

Canon USA (Canon Solutions America) Location: Starkville, MS

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $60,000–$81,550 base + ~$82,551 incentive at 100% of plan + transportation allowance

Sell Canon’s hardware and software solutions to large enterprise accounts and build long-term relationships with key decision makers. This role is ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of B2B/outside sales, want a mix of office, remote, and in-person client time, and like strategic, high-impact selling with strong earning potential.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Starkville, MS

Type: Listed as Volunteer on LinkedIn, but described as a paid outside sales role

Listed as on LinkedIn, but described as a paid outside sales role Salary: Competitive base salary + bonus + promotional incentives (exact numbers not listed)

Outside sales role helping restaurants and foodservice customers grow using Sysco’s products and services. Good fit if you have restaurant, culinary, or B2B sales experience, want car allowance, stock purchase plan, 401(k) match, and benefits, and like being out in the field building a territory.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Location: Starkville, MS (housing options available if you relocate)

(housing options available if you relocate) Type: Listed as Volunteer on LinkedIn, but described as a paid, commission-based internship

Listed as on LinkedIn, but described as a paid, commission-based internship Pay: $7,000–$20,000+ (commission + bonuses); average first-year rep $10,000–$14,000

Full-time summer door-to-door sales role (Mon–Sat) with training, coaching, and a high-energy team. Aimed at motivated, coachable students who want to build sales, communication, and leadership skills while potentially making more than a typical summer job.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re early in the hiring line.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.