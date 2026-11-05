🏥 Starkville Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Healthcare hiring is steady in Starkville, MS right now, with options from entry-level to advanced clinical roles. Here are a few solid picks if you want to grow your career without leaving town.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental Location: Starkville, MS

Salary: $15 – $18/hour

Type: Full-time (schedules vary; some flexible options noted)

No prior dental experience needed. This role includes paid, hands-on training toward becoming a Certified Dental Assistant (CDA), plus benefits like PTO, health, vision, 401(k), and free continuing education while you help patients in a busy local practice.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Starkville, MS (travel within the district required)

(travel within the district required) Salary: $60.00 – $73.00/hour

Type: Part-time (~ 8 hours/week )

(~ ) Application window: Anticipated close 02/28/2027

Licensed pharmacists can step into a high-impact, flexible bench role, covering shifts across local CVS stores. You’ll handle dispensing, counseling, immunizations, and day-to-day pharmacy operations, with access to CVS’s benefits and training even in a part-time setup.

Employer: Starkville Manor Health Care and Rehabilitation

Location: Starkville, MS

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (not listed) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Perfect for an experienced RN who loves detail and care planning. You’ll lead the MDS/RAI process, support accurate reimbursement, and help shape resident outcomes, with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, early access to earned wages, flexible shift options, and access to 24/7 online learning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Starkville so you can compare options together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.