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🏥 Starkville Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Healthcare hiring is steady in Starkville, MS right now, with options from entry-level to advanced clinical roles. Here are a few solid picks if you want to grow your career without leaving town.
Dental Assistant – Entry Level
- Employer: Aspen Dental
- Location: Starkville, MS
- Salary: $15 – $18/hour
- Type: Full-time (schedules vary; some flexible options noted)
No prior dental experience needed. This role includes paid, hands-on training toward becoming a Certified Dental Assistant (CDA), plus benefits like PTO, health, vision, 401(k), and free continuing education while you help patients in a busy local practice.
Pharmacist – Part Time (District Support Pharmacist)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Starkville, MS (travel within the district required)
- Salary: $60.00 – $73.00/hour
- Type: Part-time (~8 hours/week)
- Application window: Anticipated close 02/28/2027
Licensed pharmacists can step into a high-impact, flexible bench role, covering shifts across local CVS stores. You’ll handle dispensing, counseling, immunizations, and day-to-day pharmacy operations, with access to CVS’s benefits and training even in a part-time setup.
RN MDS Coordinator
- Employer: Starkville Manor Health Care and Rehabilitation
- Location: Starkville, MS
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
Perfect for an experienced RN who loves detail and care planning. You’ll lead the MDS/RAI process, support accurate reimbursement, and help shape resident outcomes, with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, early access to earned wages, flexible shift options, and access to 24/7 online learning.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Starkville so you can compare options together.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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