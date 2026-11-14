The Jackson Township Police Department (Stark County, Ohio) is asking for help to identify a person for an active investigation. Anyone who can identify the person is asked to contact Officer Griffiths at (330) 834-3960 and reference Case #26-75353, or call the anonymous tip line at (330) 834-3967. Police ask that people do not share any names in public posts to protect the privacy of anyone not charged with a crime.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Jackson Township Police Department, Stark County, Ohio