POINT PLEASANT — The school district plans to expand its preschool program for the 2027-2028 school year, Superintendent Adam Angelozzi revealed at the Nov. 9 board of education meeting.

“ The proposed expansion would bring us to 10 classrooms in September 2027, doubling the number of students we can serve compared with the program’s launch in January 2025,” Angelozzi told The Ocean Star.

In addition to the current five classrooms serving preschool students at Memorial Middle School and two classrooms at Nellie Bennett Elementary School, the proposed plan includes an additional one classroom at Ocean Road Elementary School.

The proposed 2027 plan also includes an expansion to the district’s existing partnership with Tender Years Day Care Center, located at 728 Beaver Dam Road. In the 2027 plan, a second classroom would be opened at Tender Years for the district’s use through the Preschool Expansion Aid program, Angelozzi explained.

But the expansion is contingent on classroom availability and approval of funding from the New Jersey Department of Education, Angelozzi said.

September 2027 is the district’s target for implementation and additional information will be available to families in the latter half of this school year, he said.

“The growth of the preschool program also reflects New Jersey’s commitment to early childhood education through Preschool Expansion Aid, which supports districts in expanding access to high-quality preschool, including through partnerships with community providers,” Angelozzi said. “That state support is central to our efforts to serve more families and help our youngest learners build a strong foundation for kindergarten and beyond.”

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