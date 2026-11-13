At the Nov. 10 borough council meeting, the room was filled with police officers, family and friends as the mayor and council promoted Sgt. Michael Tardio to lieutenant.

Before the ceremony began, he was introduced to the audience by Police Chief James Arnold Jr., who spoke of Tardio’s 22 years of dedicated service to the borough.

On the success of his career, Arnold said, “This promotion is well deserved, long overdue and a long time waiting. I don’t think anybody knows that more than now-Lt. Tardio. Lt. Tardio came to us in 2004. He was a Class II in Belmar. He was promoted to sergeant in 2019. He’s had a very successful career here, a highly decorated career, and I look forward to seeing where it goes from here.”

The newly appointed lieutenant was sworn into office by Mayor Al Gubitosi, while Tardio’s family stood close by in support.

After the ceremony concluded, Lt. Tardio took a moment to address the audience with gratitude for the promotion.

He said, “First and foremost, mayor, council and administration, thank you for this opportunity and the ongoing support of the department. Thank you for your confidence and trust in me with this position. I look forward to working with you and the rest of the administration. This department’s made great strides the last couple of years under your leadership, so I’m really looking forward to being part of that.”

He continued, “My family, thank you guys for always supporting me. It’s not easy being married to or having a father as a police officer for doing all the hours, but I couldn’t have done it without you. My parents as well, thank you very much, and all my friends and family for coming out. I really appreciate it, and thank you.”

After his speech, Lt. Tardio was officially welcomed into his newly appointed position with a standing ovation from the audience, as handshakes and hugs were passed around the room.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

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