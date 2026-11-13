POINT PLEASANT BEACH – More than 60 residents gathered at the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4715 on Wednesday, Nov. 11, for a Veterans Day event that included a memorial ceremony, a documentary and a presentation of Vietnam War artifacts.

The morning began at 10 a.m. with coffee and refreshments at the Woman’s Club on St. Louis Avenue. At 11 a.m., attendees walked to the neighboring VFW post, where Commander Chris Lyons delivered a solemn address thanking veterans for their service and remembering those who died in service to the country.

That hour carries a special place in the history of Veterans Day. At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, an armistice between the Allies and Germany took effect, bringing the fighting in World War I to a halt. The date and time — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — became the basis for Armistice Day, later renamed Veterans Day in the United States, and Remembrance Day in Canada and the United Kingdom.

For Karen Osborne, the Woman’s Club’s civic engagement and outreach chairwoman, the chance to honor veterans was deeply personal. Her son served nine years in the Army, including in Afghanistan.

“It’s very dear to me,” Osborne said. “It brings a lot of peace to me, being able to honor the veterans.”

The club and VFW planned the day together, she said, bringing neighbors from one St. Louis Avenue gathering place to the other. “We are very excited that we’re working with the VFW right next door,” she added.

After the ceremony, attendees returned to the club to watch “Oh, Johnny! A True Tale of War, Peace and Love,” a documentary directed by independent filmmaker Larry Schwartz. The film follows John Santillo, a Brick Township resident and a decorated World War II veteran who died in 2020. The film considers how Santillo’s wartime experience, including landing on Utah Beach on D-Day, shaped the rest of his life.

Schwartz, a retired television news producer, met Santillo in 2019 and traveled with him to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. He initially expected to make a film about the trip, but seeing Santillo interact with people there convinced him that the story reached beyond a return visit.

“After seeing the response that he got, and the way that he interacted with people, I said, ‘There’s more to his story,’” Schwartz said.

He expanded the project to follow Santillo’s life, from his childhood in Newark to his work speaking with students about the experiences of his fellow veterans. Schwartz said the most rewarding part of the Normandy trip was seeing people approach Santillo to thank him.

“You could tell that it made his life,” Schwartz said. “This brought his life full circle.”

The program continued with 1st Lt. William J. Pollock, a Vietnam veteran who served as an adviser to the General Political Warfare Directorate in what was then South Vietnam. Pollock gave a presentation and displayed artifacts from his service. The VFW provided lunch and refreshments afterward.

Lyons, who became commander of the post this year, said he values the VFW’s work supporting veterans and connecting with young people. He recently reviewed essays for a local school contest and said meeting students and presenting awards gives them a chance to hear directly from veterans.

“I really enjoy the whole kid part,” Lyons said. “I think that’s the most fulfilling part for me, is being involved in stuff like that.”

He said the post’s community work also helps keep the organization active and welcoming. “I think that’s what keeps places like this alive,” he said.

Sharon Beaton, a Brick resident who has volunteered at the VFW for 30 years, said Veterans Day is a chance to recognize everyone who served, regardless of branch.

“Everybody deserves respect,” Beaton said. “It’s special, it’s really special that they actually get that day.”

The formal tributes were balanced by a warm atmosphere as residents shared food, stories and time together. For Lyons, honoring veterans also means recognizing the people who support them after they return home.

“It’s not just them serving; it’s their family serving,” Lyons said. “Their families continue to serve, trying to reacclimate them back into a normal life.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $42 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.