BAY HEAD — At the Nov. 2 council meeting, Mayor William Curtis said state and federal officials have indicated they will prioritize the restoration of borough beaches, which were left with destroyed dunes and steep, dangerous drop-offs along the beach after the Sept. 26 nor’easter.

“I was very pleased to correspond with the deputy commissioner of the DEP [ Joseph Seebode] . Within 20 minutes of receiving my extensive emails, he replied. They are working on it. They are trying to get the federal government to respond, namely the Army Corps (of Engineers),” Mayor Curtis explained.

“We have stressed the fact that it’s a matter of safety right now. The beach itself, we’ll worry about at the end of the storm season. We need to get rid of those cliffs, to repair the 11 access points” that are entrances to the beach, most of which end in mutli-foot drops as a result of dune loss from the storm. “Right now, Osborne and Strickland are likely the only two safe entrances to the beach,” he said.

Curtis added that the Army Corps commandant in Philadelphia expressed interest, along with Seebode, in helping Bay Head specifically versus other beaches along the coast that did not sustain as much damage. “This man said, ‘We want to work with Bay Head,’” the mayor recalled.

He added that while the process may take a while, the early conversations present reason to be optimistic about the rebuilding efforts that are ahead. “I’m very encouraged,” Mayor Curtis affirmed.

Curtis has spoken in the past about how replenishment will need to include far more than previous efforts to replace sand on the beach. “A quarter of the dune is gone. Putting sand down for renourishment is not the answer,” he previously told The Ocean Star. Curtis also listed rock jetties being placed higher and further out in the ocean as an ideal solution that will also prevent damage from future storms.

A storm summary compiled by the DEP listed Bay Head as one of 10 towns that sustained major beach damage or dune erosion in the storm. The inspection notes indicated that Bay Head received up to 60 inches of sloped beach erosion as well as vertical dune scarp which measured up to eight inches.

BHEC releases Oct. flooding report

At its Nov. 10 meeting, the Bay Head Environmental Commission revealed that the high tidal and flood levels throughout October were actually the lowest levels the town has seen in the last seven months.

The commission noted that data over the last 21 years in Bay Head has shown that tide and flooding levels typically lessen in October, November and December. While the trend continued this year, October 2026, saw historically high water levels compared to previous October conditions in Bay Head, as its average water level this year was the fifth-highest measured in Oct. since 2005.

While no major flooding occurred in October, Bay Head did sustain 82.4 hours of lower level flooding during the month. This includes a full 24 hours of low level flooding, known as nuisance flooding, on Oct. 22.

“A coastal storm system approximately 300 miles offshore produced six consecutive days of Nuisance Flooding in Bay Head from October 20-25,” the commission stated in its report. “Water depths of 7 to 7.5 inches were measured at three locations, sufficient to impede vehicle travel and affect roads including Lake Avenue.”

The report was compiled by the commission’s flood subgroup and water level figures were provided by the Barnegat Bay at Mantoloking United States Geological Survey Tidal Station.

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