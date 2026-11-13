BRICK TOWNSHIP — Months after 15-year-old Brick Memorial High School freshman Jackson Mueller was killed in a hit-and-run crash and a juvenile was charged in connection with the accident, legislation named in Mueller’s honor has officially been introduced in the New Jersey Legislature.

Jackson’s Law would amend existing statutes to establish the five-year mandatory sentence minimum and expand the circumstances under which a juvenile case may be transferred to adult criminal court.

Assembly Bill A5690, known as “Jackson’s Law,” was introduced Oct. 19 by Assemblyman Gregory McGuckin, R-10th District, with Assemblyman Robert Clifton serving as a co-sponsor. An identical bill, Senate Bill S4804, was introduced Oct. 15 by Sen. James Holzapfel, R-10th District.

The proposed legislation would establish a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence for individuals convicted of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death. Under the bill, offenders would not be eligible for parole during those five years.

The legislation would also allow 17-year-olds charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash to have their cases transferred from juvenile court to adult criminal court under certain circumstances.

Under current New Jersey law, knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death is a second-degree crime punishable by five to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $150,000 or both. However, the law does not currently require a mandatory minimum prison sentence for the offense.

The Assembly bill has been referred to the Assembly Judiciary Committee, while the Senate bill has been referred to the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee.

Both bills remain in the early stages of the legislative process and would need to advance through the Legislature before becoming law.

The legislation follows the death of Mueller, who was struck while riding his bicycle through a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Lanes Mill Road and Rhode Island Avenue on May 19 at approximately 6:50 a.m.

According to authorities, a northbound vehicle traveled through the intersection and struck Mueller as he was riding westbound through the crosswalk.

A juvenile operating the vehicle was subsequently taken into custody and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Following Mueller’s death, family members and community supporters began advocating for stronger penalties for drivers who leave the scene of fatal crashes.

The Justice for Jackson Mueller Facebook page has spearheaded the effort, calling for legislation that would establish mandatory minimum sentences and allow 17-year-old offenders to be prosecuted as adults.

In a recent Facebook post announcing the legislation’s introduction, the group thanked the lawmakers responsible for bringing the proposal before the Legislature.

“Jackson’s Law is officially before the New Jersey Legislature,” the post stated.

The group also emphasized the significance of the legislation for families affected by fatal hit-and-run crashes.

“No family should ever be left without answers the way the Muellers were,” the post stated.

Supporters described the introduction of the legislation as an important step in their efforts to honor Mueller and prevent similar tragedies.

“This is a big step, and it happened because this community refused to let Jackson be forgotten,” the post stated.

The Justice for Jackson Mueller Facebook page is encouraging residents to contact their state legislators and ask them to support and co-sponsor the legislation.

Supporters are now seeking committee hearings for both bills as they continue their efforts to see Jackson’s Law enacted.

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