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$300,000 bond ordinance approved for roadwork
By Alexandria Carvalho,3 days ago
MANTOLOKING — The borough council unanimously approved a bond ordinance on first reading that would provide an additional $300,000 for the Bay Avenue and Old Bridge Street Improvements Project.
The ordinance would authorize the issuance of $300,000 in bonds or notes to finance the supplemental appropriation for the project.
During the meeting, Borough Clerk Beverley Konopada described the measure as “a bond ordinance providing a supplemental appropriation of $300,000 for the Bay Avenue and Old Bridge Street Improvements Project” and authorizing the issuance of $300,000 in borough bonds or notes to finance the cost.
The ordinance will have a public hearing before final adoption on Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
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