High and dry in Ocean and Monmouth County

OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY — With the smell of ash and smoke from forest fires in the air and a lack of rainfall since early September, New Jersey is taking measures to alleviate the toll on water systems and to prevent more fires from erupting.

In South Jersey, a forest fire that began last weekend was being fought by firefighters at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County. As of Wednesday, the base reported the fire was largely contained. In North Jersey, another fire was burning since last Saturday in Morris County.

The fires led to a smoky smell, expected to linger over a few days, throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties.

As of Thursday morning, all of New Jersey was in the highest fire danger stage, labeled “extreme,” according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The state Department of Environmental Protection issued Stage 3 campfire restrictions for the entirety of New Jersey, prohibiting all fires in wooded areas unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas or electricity. No charcoal fires are allowed at all. Agricultural burning also is prohibited.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statewide drought watch on Oct. 17, strongly urging residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water as persistent dry and warmer-than-average conditions continue to stress the state’s water supplies.

During the past three months, New Jersey has experienced significantly below-average rainfall, which has contributed to diminished streamflow, reservoir and groundwater levels.

New Jersey has experienced below-average precipitation during four of the last five months, while at the same time temperatures have remained above average over the same period. Rainfall across New Jersey has been 2 inches to 7 inches below normal over the past 90 days, according to the press release.

The drought watch is intended to increase public awareness of the stress water supply sources are facing. If conditions do not improve, declaration of a drought warning or a drought emergency with mandatory water use restrictions may become necessary, according to the governor’s office.

“While water conservation is always important, it becomes critical during prolonged dry periods such as New Jersey has been experiencing for much of the summer and into early fall,” state Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said. “Voluntary water conservation now can help to avoid more serious and restrictive measures in the future.”

“On the heels of the third driest September since records commenced in 1895, virtually no precipitation has fallen across New Jersey during the first half of October,” said State Climatologist David Robinson. “With little rain expected for the second half, the potential exists for not only the driest October on record but perhaps the driest of any month.”

The last drought watch in New Jersey occurred in August 2022 and was lifted in December 2022. The last statewide drought emergency with mandatory water use restrictions was declared in March 2002, and was lifted in January 2003.

WATER CONSERVATION

As outlined in the recently adopted 2024 New Jersey Statewide Water Supply Plan, New Jersey is experiencing the impacts of climate change on water supplies.

Recent years have shown a trend of increasingly intense rainfall events followed by periods of little or no rain. With the increased uncertainty posed by these weather patterns, it can become challenging for water supply managers to ensure the availability of water resources during dry periods, according to the press release.

The NJDEP is continuing to closely monitor current drought indicators, which include precipitation, stream flows, reservoir levels, groundwater levels and water demand in the wake of this drought.

The NJDEP will continue to inform the public, local governments, and water systems of future actions to mitigate the risk of more severe conditions. Municipalities or water utilities may require additional restrictions depending upon local water supply conditions.

As temperatures cool, the public is encouraged to minimize outdoor irrigation as much as practical because the water needs of plants decrease. Excessive watering in autumn can contribute to plant disease, and adjustments to automated watering or sprinkler systems should be made. Residents who want to wash their vehicles are encouraged to do so at a commercial car wash as those businesses typically have more efficient water use.

The DEP has a Conserve Water Toolkit which provides infographics, a flier, video, and social media resources that can be downloaded and used by organizations and government agencies to disseminate information about drought conditions and water conservation.

This toolkit can be found online at dep.nj.gov/newsrel.

FIRE RESTRICTIONS

Mary Jane Bavais, director of Ocean County Parks and Recreation, told The Ocean Star on Tuesday, “We have a fire ban right now to protect the environment and everything else from fire. That means no grilling, campfire or anything like that. It’s banned.”

She said the lack of rainfall has led to the nearby forests and fields to become incredibly dry and extremely susceptible to any type of spark, describing the situation as a “tinderbox.”

“We are trying to protect all the natural lands, the parks and all the surrounding communities,” said Bavais. “We want to make sure a spark doesn’t go.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.