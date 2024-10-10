Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News Group

    Stop The High-Risk Power Cables group seeks governor’s attention at weekend rally

    By Kieran Sullivan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyrI0_0w1QnwaK00

    SEA GIRT — Typically, when visitors travel to this seaside hamlet, they are greeted by the famous “Smile You’re in Sea Girt” sign. However, on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 6, motorists on Sea Girt Avenue were greeted by a crowd protesting the proposed offshore wind plan that would make landfall across the street at the National Guard Training Center.

    Residents of Sea Girt and other places throughout the Garden State lined the borough’s main street to remind Gov. Phil Murphy of their opposition to the proposed Atlantic Shores offshore wind turbine project that would run power cables under the streets of Sea Girt, Manasquan, Wall Township and Howell. The protesters gathered en masse, holding signs, singing chants, passing out pamphlets and listening to speakers.

    The offshore wind project is part of an initiative by Gov. Murphy to produce 100% clean energy in New Jersey by 2035.

    Murphy traveled to the training center in Sea Girt on Sunday for the annual Governor’s Military Review, honoring New Jersey National Guard troops and military service members.

    Kimberly Paterson, one of the protesters, told The Coast Star, “My goal for today is to send a very strong message to the governor that we are against this plan until the plan can be proven safe and the proof that has been provided does nothing to assure us of safety. The proof that has been provided is really insulting, quite frankly.”

    Paterson is the lead spokesperson for Stop The High-Risk Power Cables, the grassroots group that organized the rally. She said the group does not oppose alternative energy; however, it does oppose Atlantic Shores’ plan to run energy cables through her town, Sea Girt.

    Paterson said the rally was scheduled after the group got wind of Gov. Murphy’s planned attendance at the National Guard Training Center’s annual military review. While the governor reviewed the soldiers and airmen at the National Guard Training Center, opponents took to the streets outside with bullhorns, street signs, supportive honks and chants to let the governor know their opinion on the proposed offshore wind plan.

    Sea Girt Police Chief Justin Macko said that Gov. Murphy traveled by automobile in and out of the training center on the morning of the military review. However, by the time of his departure, the crowd of more than 300 attendees had already dispersed.

    The rally attracted Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R-10), the Republican former mayor of Point Pleasant Beach; and Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican former assemblyman who has already announced his third bid for governor, in the 2025 race. Murphy, a Democrat, defeated Ciattarelli in the 2021 gubernatorial race.

    Ciattarelli told The Coast Star, “We need to continue to make a very loud and clear statement that this is a project that an overwhelming number of New Jerseyans do not want. We don’t want offshore wind farms, we don’t want high-risk power cables coming on shore. It’s not good economic policy, it’s not good environmental policy and it’s not good energy policy. We hope the Murphy administration will hear us.”

    Addressing the crowd with a bullhorn, Kanitra said, “Here’s the reality of this situation, and I know most of you are here today because you’re looking at cables with unprecedented amounts of energy that are going to be coming feet from your home, but we cannot stop the high risk power cables unless we stop this entire project.”

    Representatives of groups including Save the East Coast and Protect Our Coast NJ hopped on the picket line and provided handouts and their two cents on the proposed wind project.

    Mike Dean, a representative of Save The East Coast, is a staunch opponent of the proposed offshore wind turbine plan and has been at the forefront of the fight for the past several years.

    Dean told The Coast Star, “We’re out here trying to raise awareness about what’s going on and what they want to do in this community. They’ve conducted this whole process as much as they could behind the scenes, sort of secretly, and kept the public out of participation or any kind of involvement in general across the board and it’s got to stop. This is the public trust we’re talking about: the ocean, people’s communities, their homes, schools.”

    This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

    Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

    Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy