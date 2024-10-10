Neighbors object to no notice on water tank fence

MANASQUAN — With the borough’s water tank rehabilitation project underway, a permanent fence encircling the borough’s water tank facility has become a subject of controversy for several neighboring residents who voiced their displeasure at the borough council meeting on Oct. 7.

The residents objected to the borough’s notification process and lack of public discussion about the installation of a permanent fence, which partially restricts access to the green space that lies next to the water tank facility. Borough officials acknowledged that communication was lacking, but said the fence is necessary to secure the facility.

On Sept. 30, Manasquan’s sole water tank, located on Iroquois Road, began what a borough notice called “the most comprehensive rehabilitation it has seen in its 74-year history.”

The project, which is expected to last eight weeks, includes the repainting and rehabilitation of the water tower and structural repairs to the catwalk around the tower, which will be upgraded to feature modern safety equipment, and the adjustment and repair of the structural rods between the legs of the tower.

As construction began, the project contractor installed a temporary fence to enclose the construction area, prompting several residents neighboring the borough’s water tank facility to complain about a lack of communication regarding the project.

Councilman Brian Holly said the water tank project includes installation of a permanent fence to secure the borough’s water tank facility, which Councilwoman Sheila Vidreiro referred to as a “homeland security matter.”

“We live in Manasquan. We feel somewhat insolated from the rest of the world but we really can’t have a water plant that is accessible by anybody at any time,” Councilman Holly said.

Councilman Holly revealed that a permanent six-foot-tall black chain-link fence will be installed, as outlined in a rough sketch passed out to residents attending Monday night’s council meeting. Mayor Mike Mangan said the fence is necessary to protect the facility.

Before the public comment portion of the meeting, Mayor Mangan and Borough Administrator Tom Flarity took responsibility for the lack of communication and transparency about the magnitude of the project and installation of a permanent fence.

“On behalf of the mayor and council I want to apologize,” the mayor said. “We pride ourselves on being aggressively forward and transparent about planning and regrettably that did not happen here. Everyone is aware of that and we’re putting things in place to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

PUBLIC COMMENT

“The process that was established to notify the neighbors was severely lacking,” Leah Yasenchak told the council during public comment.

Yasenchak, the first of several residents to speak on the fence, called for an open public dialogue between residents as to where, if at all, a permanent fence should go.

“We all agree we don’t want kids, dogs, bikes or anybody in that area when all this construction is going on,” Yasenchak said. “But there is a temporary fence now to prevent that, which gives us a couple of months to have an open public process of where that fence should actually go.”

Yasenchak also objected to the removal of three mature trees from the site, which she said was done unbeknownst to the Shade Tree Commission.

Resident Terry Brennan told the dais, “You guys dropped the ball here. No one knew anything, it was just a mess.”

Like other residents, Eric Kuper called upon the council to “keep us advised and let us know what you’re thinking and explain to us what your rationale is insofar as fencing off even five feet of any piece of the property that’s there, just tell us what you’re thinking. Surprisingly, we may agree with you.”

Although residents neighboring the property raised concerns, the council’s decision to install a permanent fence remains, according to Flarity. Mayor Mangan emphasized the need to keep the water tower safe, saying, “This is the entire town’s drinking supply.”

Residents also complained about noise, traffic and the smell of chemicals used for the project.

LETTER TO NEIGHBORS

On Friday, Oct. 4, ahead of this Monday’s council meeting, residents on both Iroquois Road and Acpoan Place received a letter, drafted by Flarity and delivered by hand, addressing the issues raised by residents surrounding the water tank rehabilitation project and construction.

The “overdue notice” states that the borough “was unaware of the magnitude of the equipment staging and the associated noise” and addresses residents with the borough’s “deep apologies.”

The letter lists four steps the borough has taken to mitigate the issues raised. First, the borough met with the contractor to “mitigate the disruption” the project is causing neighbors. Secondly, a “clothes changing trailer” was moved off the construction site. Third, the borough addressed the removal of the three aforementioned trees calling the removal “a very unfortunate necessity.” Lastly, the borough reminds neighbors of the imminent plan to install a black chain-link fence, stating the installation of a fence was “long overdue.”

Additionally, the borough provided a chronological list of project events and a timeline for residents closely affected by the water tank rehabilitation project.

According to the letter, the first phase of sandblasting finished as of Oct. 4 and will resume sometime between Oct. 16 and Oct. 30.

The letter states that on Oct. 7, the 6-foot black chain-link fence “surrounding the perimeter of the water tank plant property” will be installed, replacing the temporary fence.

Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 25, the tank will be painted. Lastly, the week of Thanksgiving, the water tank will be brought back online and the site will be demobilized by Nov. 29.

The letter addressing neighboring residents concludes by stating, “We deeply apologize for this circumstance (and failure to notify you of the tree removal) and greatly appreciate your patience.”

