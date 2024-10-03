Open in App
    Police Department promotes two officers

    By Alex LaMattina,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqDHK_0vt1aHl200

    WALL TOWNSHIP — Two officers from the Wall Township Police Department (WTPD) were promoted Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the township committee’s regular business meeting, a move that was unanimously approved by the dais with the officers’ family and friends watching on.

    A crowded municipal meeting room — which included nearly half of WTPD itself — saw officers Eric Jennings and Tim Margadonna promoted to the ranks of lieutenant and sergeant, respectively. Police Chief Sean O’Halloran presented the two officers and their credentials.

    “The best part about being police chief is seeing the people you work with progress in their careers,” he said.

    Jennings, 42, a Wall High School graduate, attended Salve Regina University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in administrative justice. He served as a police officer in Middletown, Rhode Island, before joining WTPD in 2008.

    Lt. Jennings has since served in the patrol division, detective bureau, community service unit, coordinator for the Southern Monmouth County Active Shooter Partnership and serves as WTPD’s training and accreditation officer; at the committee’s April 24 meeting, the department was awarded its fifth accreditation, which 3.6% of departments in the state have achieved.

    “If you know Eric, you know how incredibly positive he is,” O’Halloran told the audience. Jennings will serve as a patrol division commander.

    Margadonna, 33, also a Wall High School graduate, graduated from West Chester University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He was hired by WTPD in 2015, serving in both the patrol division and detective bureau. The newly-promoted sergeant is currently a member of the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team.

    According to O’Halloran, Margadonna will be assigned to patrols, “where his training and experience will help our officers continue success as they serve our community.”

