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Where to Go Ice Skating in Philadelphia This Winter
By Colleen Brady,3 days ago
Depending on the rink, a session on the ice here can cost $17 or nothing at all. Ice skating in Philadelphia ranges from outdoor rinks on the waterfront and beside City Hall to five free city-run indoor rinks and a ring of suburban arenas. Evening tickets at the outdoor rinks often sell out and hours change around the holidays, so this guide lists 2026-27 prices, rentals, hours and directions for each one.
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