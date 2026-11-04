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Christmas Village in Philadelphia 2026: Your Complete Guide
By Colleen Brady,2 days ago
More than 120 cottages, a 30-foot Christmas Pyramid and a raclette line that never seems to end: Philly’s favorite holiday market rewards a plan. Christmas Village in Philadelphia 2026 runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 27 at LOVE Park, but a three-day closure after opening weekend, shifting holiday hours and packed weekends can confuse visitors. Here’s the full schedule, what’s new, SEPTA and parking tips, the food worth the wait and when to go to skip the crowds.
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