How Wilmington-area election directors work to ensure free and fair elections

Sara LaVere takes election integrity seriously. It’s why in 2020 she made the difficult decision to challenge her own mother’s ballot.

LaVere, who works as the Brunswick County Elections Director, recalled 2020 was an intense year. In addition to a heated presidential election and the COVID pandemic, LaVere was dealing with a personal crisis — her mother’s diagnosis with glioblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor.

“2020 was just like a whirlwind,” LaVere said. “My mother was sick from Mother’s Day and then she passed away in October in the peak of a presidential election season.”

Sara “Anne” Ashcraft, LaVere’s mother, was a Brunswick County resident and cast an absentee ballot, which was returned to the board of elections office in September. But Ashcraft didn’t get to see how the election turned out. She died in October, and according to state statute, her vote could not be counted because she died before Election Day.

“I knew immediately that I had to make sure that was challenged and removed,” LaVere said of her mother’s ballot.

While the experience was “surreal” and emotional, she knew it was the right thing to do.

“The last thing I needed was for someone to get a hold of that — that I let that vote stay in — and use that to discredit the work that we do,” she said.

But while her case was unique, LaVere, who currently serves as the president of the N.C. Association of Directors of Elections, notes local elections offices are working each day to ensure residents in the Wilmington area experience free and fair elections.

More eyes and IDs

The issue of election integrity came to the forefront after the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, which showed the country was divided between two major parties: Republicans and Democrats.

The 2020 presidential election process occurred during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and as a result, many like LaVere’s mother chose to cast their ballots through the absentee voting process, leading then-President Donald Trump and many others to question the legitimacy of the absentee voting process. Many began questioning the integrity of the process.

Four years later, not much has changed in the way elections are conducted.

“Votes will be counted in the same fashion as they were counted during the 2020 General Election,” Pender County Elections Director Greg Jackson said in an email.

But there is one big change for voters.

“The most significant change is the implementation of the Voter Photo ID requirement,” Rae Hunter-Havens, New Hanover County Elections Director, said in an email.

LaVere noted while the process for ensuring ballots are tabulated and counted hasn’t changed, more people are paying attention to the process.

“Whereas before, if we had somebody come to our Election Day meeting or one of our absentee board meetings, it was like a shock, a pleasant surprise — you know, we love for people to see what we’re doing — but now, pretty consistently, we have at least a few members of the public that are looking at it from an election integrity standpoint that attend all of our board meetings and watch the things that we’re doing,” LaVere said.

The extra attention is something election officials welcome. When it comes to transparency, most of the elections process — including testing machines, counting ballots, canvassing, and all meetings — is open for members of the public to observe.

“I actually enjoy when people want to understand what we do because I would prefer somebody come and see it firsthand and be there to ask the questions than assume they know what we’re doing behind the scenes,” LaVere said.

When it comes to observers, LaVere said the public poses no interruption to the process, thanks in part to clear-cut rules. For example, members of the public are not allowed to ask questions when ballots are being counted, and they cannot comment on the decisions the board of elections makes about ballots. The biggest issue is just making sure there is enough space to accommodate the public.

No ID, no voting? Not quite

In addition to more eyes on the process, North Carolina began requiring all voters show identification before their ballot can be included in the official count.

“All voters will be asked to show a photo ID when voting. All voters will be allowed to vote with or without a photo ID,” Hunter-Havens said.

The three exceptions to showing photo ID include: the voter must have a “reasonable impediment” to showing photo ID, the voter has a religious objection to being photographed, or the voter was a victim of a natural disaster within 100 days before Election Day that resulted in a disaster declaration by the President of the United States or the Governor of North Carolina.

According to information on the State Board of Elections website, county boards of elections must count provision ballots with properly completed ID exception forms.

As a result of the new law, some election officials have seen an increase in the number of provisional ballots cast. Jackson noted that free ID cards are available at the local board of elections offices and through the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles offices.

Some elections directors say the voter ID laws have helped to alleviate some concerns about election integrity.

“I definitely think that for those that are concerned with election integrity when I have conversations with them, and they do learn that there is a photo ID requirement in North Carolina, that definitely makes them more at ease about the process,” LaVere said.

Process helps resolve issues that arise

While laws are in place to prevent voter fraud and ensure free and fair elections, sometimes those laws are broken by well-meaning voters. One issue that occurred several years ago involved residents of other areas casting ballots in Bald Head Island, where they owned a second or vacation home.

While it’s not as much of an issue in federal elections, it can pose a real problem for municipal elections. Property owners in the beach towns may want to have a say in who is making the decisions in that town, they may be inclined to register and vote just for that election, but that’s not how things work.

According to North Carolina General Statute 163-57, voters should use their “fixed” habitation as their residence. This is defined as the place that “whenever that person is absent, that person has the intention of returning.” It further states that one cannot claim two residences for voting purposes.

When people do break the rules, there is a system in place to resolve it. Residency issues are solved through voter challenges. According to state statute, “any registered voter of the county may challenge the right of any person to register, remain registered or vote in such county.” These challenges are handled by the county board of elections staff and heard by the county board of elections.

While residency is less of an issue during presidential elections, the voter turnout for a presidential election is much larger than that in a municipal election year, which means many eligible voters are only participating in the process every four years.

“So, they’re really not in tune with what the rules are, where they should go to vote, and what to expect,” LaVere said.

That’s why state and local election officials urge voters to check their voter registration and polling place before heading out to vote. This can be accomplished by visiting the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, ncsbe.gov, and clicking on “Checking Your Registration” located under the “Registering” tab.

Directors committed to fair elections

When it comes to preparing for Election Day, elections directors across the state have been working diligently for months.

“We begin preparing for a presidential election during the first six months of the previous odd-numbered year and continue those efforts throughout the two-year election cycle as we are able given the number of scheduled elections for that period,” Hunter-Havens said.

Since Jan. 1, 2023, local boards of elections have conducted three elections: the 2023 municipal, the 2024 primary, and the 2024 second primary. For months, the boards have been busy preparing for the presidential election. Preparations have included testing every voting machine, printing ballots, mailing absentee ballots, and training poll workers.

“It is a tremendous effort to plan and prepare for a presidential general election,” Hunter-Havens said.

Despite all the preparations, unforeseen issues can still arise. This occurred with Pender County’s primary election in March. Jackson explained issues with the laptops forced them to move to a paper system, which delayed the results. But he noted they have made changes to ensure that doesn’t happen this time.

“We have moved our laptops to our IT department and will be utilizing their expertise in successfully updating and preparing them for the General Election; much like they did during the May secondary Primary where we had no issues,” he said.

LaVere said one of the most important things for people to remember is that the people who work in the local board of elections’ offices and those who help at the polling places are just regular people.

“We live in your community,” LaVere said. “We are your neighbors. You probably see us at the grocery store or on the beach. We are just like you. We just have a job that means we run elections. When people say that we don’t have integrity or that they can’t trust what we do, it’s a little unsettling.”

For those who have concerns, LaVere invites them to attend a meeting and observe.

“Everything we do is transparent,” she said.

LaVere noted sometimes, the process isn’t exciting, such as when they conduct logic and accuracy testing on each voting machine before Election Day.

“So, every day, for eight hours a day, you can watch us testing voting machines,” she said. “It’s the most boring event to watch, but it’s there if somebody does want to know what steps we’re taking and if we have bipartisan representation. It’s there if somebody wants to see it.”

