Battle of the Bands: Which high school has the best marching band in the Wilmington area?

When people talk about “Friday night lights,” they’re usually talking about football. But an integral part of the experience has nothing to do with grid irons, moving chains, or scoring touchdowns — that’s right, it’s about the marching bands.

Just like athletes, these students begin working on their routines while many teens are still savoring the last weeks of summer break. Band camp means students report to school early in the morning and stay until after suppertime, mastering the routines they will perform at games and in competitions.

The rehearsals don’t stop when the school year begins. Afternoons are for perfecting sets and making adjustments for the games on Friday night and the competitions on Saturdays. Joining a marching band is a major time commitment.

In addition to bringing music to the masses, these bands also bring an army of supporters: the students at their schools, their band boosters, their families, and their communities. Now it’s time for those supporters to show up and show out for the students who bring the fun to games, pep rallies, and community events — and bring home big trophies from competitions around the region.

What band is the best in the Cape Fear region? Readers can vote for their favorite in the poll below. Voting is open now through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

