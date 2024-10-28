Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News

    Battle of the Bands: Which high school has the best marching band in the Wilmington area?

    By Renee Spencer, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJxsQ_0wP7hOEL00

    When people talk about “Friday night lights,” they’re usually talking about football. But an integral part of the experience has nothing to do with grid irons, moving chains, or scoring touchdowns — that’s right, it’s about the marching bands.

    Just like athletes, these students begin working on their routines while many teens are still savoring the last weeks of summer break. Band camp means students report to school early in the morning and stay until after suppertime, mastering the routines they will perform at games and in competitions.

    2024 high school football guide: Complete coverage from every week

    The rehearsals don’t stop when the school year begins. Afternoons are for perfecting sets and making adjustments for the games on Friday night and the competitions on Saturdays. Joining a marching band is a major time commitment.

    In addition to bringing music to the masses, these bands also bring an army of supporters: the students at their schools, their band boosters, their families, and their communities. Now it’s time for those supporters to show up and show out for the students who bring the fun to games, pep rallies, and community events — and bring home big trophies from competitions around the region.

    What band is the best in the Cape Fear region? Readers can vote for their favorite in the poll below. Voting is open now through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Battle of the Bands: Which high school has the best marching band in the Wilmington area?

    Related Search

    Marching bandsBand competitionsHigh School footballBand campCommunity supportHigh School

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'Happy Days': Mr. C. Wasn't All That Nice To Mrs. C. Behind the Scenes
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Unique Looking Pup Who Spent Life On Chain Before Being Abandoned - Now Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Shy Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    The first-ever second gentleman comes to Savannah
    The Current GA4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy