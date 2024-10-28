Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? Order a meal at these Wilmington-area restaurants

(This story was updated to add new information.)

Sometimes it seems the task of preparing a large holiday meal is just too daunting. If that’s the case for you and your family, there are options.

You can visit a restaurant or turn to markets, bakeries and grocery stores that offer packages that cover all of the basics.

Here’s a look at some of the local restaurants and businesses offering order-ahead entrees, sides, desserts and more to make your Thanksgiving holiday easier.

Is there a restaurant we should add to the list? Email aballard@gannett.com .

Beach Shop and Grill

By customer demand, this restaurant in Topsail Beach is offering a holiday menu this year. It includes an oak-smoked turkey with pan gravy that feeds 12-15 people, as well as a choice of nine quart-sized sides and four desserts (three pie options and a peanut-butter cheesecake) that are individually priced. Pick up will be available 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 26 and 27. Orders can be placed in person at 701 S. Anderson Blvd. Or by calling 910-328-6501 during business hours.

Bluewater Waterfront Grill

On the Intracoastal Waterway in Wrightsville Beach, this restaurant is open for the holiday, but also offering to-go Thanksgiving Family Meal packages that feed four to six people. You can add pies, as well. Order by calling 910-256-8500. Details: 6 Marina St., www.bluewaterdining.com .

Calabash Deli

This Brunswick County deli is accepting orders for side dishes, biscuits and rolls and a variety of house-made pies. You can also place orders for small, medium and large Thanksgiving dinners that feed two, four and six people. Pick up is Nov. 27 on 9929 Beach Drive S. W., Calabash. Details: 910-579-9801, calabashdeli.com.

Cast Iron Kitchen

This Porters Neck favorite is once again offering pre-order Thanksgiving packages that include a choice of protein (roasted turkey or pulled pork shoulder), three sides, gravy (or barbecue sauce) and cranberry sauce. You can also add shrimp-and-grits to your order. Packages are available in four sizes that serve two, four, eight or 12 people. Orders need to be placed by Nov. 23 for pick up from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at 8024 Market St., Wilmington. Details: 910-821-8461, www.castiron-kitchen.com .

Ciana Ristorante Italiano

This Italian restaurant is offering a limited number of to-go Thanksgiving packages this year. Each one feeds 4-6 people and includes turkey, five sides, two pies and extras like rolls, cranberry sauce and gravy. People can also order additional sides, pies or a gallon of tea. Orders need to be placed by Nov. 15, with pick-up 5-9 p.m. Nov. 27 at 4724 New Centre Drive. To reserve a package, call 910-399-5620. Details: https://cianarestaurant.com .

Cracker Barrel

The Wilmington location of this restaurant at 21 Van Campen Blvd at Wilmington is offering heat-and-serve meals. The Feast size feeds eight-10 people and the Family Meal feeds four to six. You can schedule a pick-up on Nov. 25 or 36. Details: https://www.crackerbarrel.com/holiday .

Elijah’s Oyster & Fish Camp

This downtown Wilmington favorite at 2 Ann St. Is also offering some help for holiday meals. You can pre-order sides for pick-up 10 a.m.-noon on Nov 27 or 28. Call 910- 343-1448 to order. Details: www.elijahs.com.

Feast OIB

In Ocean Isle Beach, this restaurant has a Thanksgiving Take-and-Bake menu priced per person. Turkey and ham, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce and a roll are all included in one portion, then you can choose three of six sides. Or, you can just get sides, priced by individual portion. Pies can also be added, whole or by the slice. Orders need to be placed by Nov. 24 for pick up on Nov. 27 at 125 Causeway Drive. Details: 910-579-3663, https://feastnc.com .

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill

The Wilmington location of this restaurant at 5130 New Centre Drive is offering Holiday Meals to Go that feed six-eight. You can choose roasted turkey, glazed ham or bone-in pork roast as the entree, and each option comes with a variety of traditional sides, a dozen yeast rolls and a whole pie. Pick up is available starting Nov. 4 and orders must be placed 72 hours in advance. Details: www.goldencorral.com .

Gourmet to Go & Catered Affairs

You can order Thanksgiving meal packages with a choice of turkey or ham and all the fixings. Packages are available per person, or for two or six people. Round out the meal with desserts and sides like butternut apple bisque and bourbon meatballs. Orders need to be placed and paid for by Nov. 20. Pick up Nov. 26 and 27 at 105 W. St. George St., Southport. Details: 910-477-1082, https://gourmettogosouthport.com .

The Jelly Cabinet

This bakery in Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts District is offering a menu of pies and baked goods for the holiday. This year’s selection includes soft yeast rolls, cornbread madeleines, spiced cranberry jam, pumpkin bread pudding, two-layer sweet potato cake, and four pies. Pick up is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 27 at 1011 N. Fourth St. To order, go to https://the-jelly-cabinet-bakery-llc.square.site/ or call 910-617-7664.

Junction 421

There’s no need to even turn on the oven with this Monkey Junction restaurant’s Turkey to Trot meal. Packages include choice of turkey or ham and a choice of extras like corn chowder, sides or a CranApple Cake. Reserve your spot for pick-up on Thanksgiving at 5104 S. College Road, Wilmington. Details: 910-392-3490, junction421.com .

Little Loaf Bakery & Schoolhouse

This bakery at 3410 Wrightsville Ave. in Wilmington is offering a holiday menu with pies, breads and some extras as well. Look for mini honey biscuits, gluten-free apple crumble, cranberry blue corn chess pie, a stuffing kit, and a vegan miso sweet potato pie. Orders are accepted Nov. 1-21. Reach out to contact@littleloafbakeryilm.com or www.littleloafbakeryilm.com .

NOMA Restaurant and Wine Market

This business with locations in Porters Neck and near Wrightsville Beach has posted this year’s Thanksgiving To Go menu. Place orders through Nov. 19 for items like sliced turkey breast by the pound, quiches, pies, and extras and sides like ham-and-raspberry biscuits and lobster-truffle mac-and-cheese. Pick up is Nov. 26 and 27 at both the 8207 Market St. and 7006 Wrightsville Ave. This year, 5% of proceeds will go to help victims of Hurricane Helene. Details: 910-686-9343, 910-239-9142 or www.8207noma.com.

Pine Valley Market

The 2024 Thanksgiving menu opens Nov. 1 for this popular cafe and caterer -- and slots usually fill quickly. Look for items like fully cooked turkeys and turkey breasts, and sides like sweet potato souffle, cider-glazed Brussels sprouts, gluten-free gravy, and desserts. Thanksgiving plates with all the fixings are also available. Pickup is prior to Thanksgiving. at 3520 S. College Road, Wilmington. Details: www.pinevalleymarket.com .

Salt & Charm

In Wilmington’s Cargo District and Carolina Beach, this personal chef business offers a selection of order ahead Thanksgiving items like snacks, starters, side dishes, desserts and wines with pick up before the holiday. Details: 910-769-1010, https://eat.saltandcharm.co .

The Sea Biscuit Café

In the Holden Beach/Varnumtown/ Supply area of Brunswick County, this restaurant will be open for the holiday but is also offering family meals to go at 3370 Stone Chimney Road S.W., Supply. Details: 910-842-8445, www.facebook.com/TheSeaBiscuit.

Smoky Tony’s

On the Pender County line, this restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving meal package that feeds 15 people, with a smoked turkey, sides, rolls, gravy and two pies. Additional sides are also available by request or you can just get the turkey. Orders can be placed by calling 910-800-0002 for a Thanksgiving Day pick up at 511 U.S. 17 in Holly Ridge. Details: www.smokytonysbbq.com .

Spoonfed Kitchen & Bakeshop

Near Wrightsville Beach, this cafe and catering shop is a popular choice for holiday preorders, with a menu that includes quiches, tea breads, appetizers, desserts, vegetarian entrees and sides like five-cheese mac-and-cheese and fresh green beans. Orders must be placed in advance for scheduled pick up at 1930 Eastwood Road, Wilmington. Details: spoonfedkitchen.com .

Three10

In the Brooklyn Arts District, this restaurant is offering its popular Thanksgiving at Home menu with fully cooked dishes that will only require reheating. Choose from an à la carte selection that includes confit duck leg, turkey breast roulade, sweet potato casserole, glazed root vegetables, house-made cranberry sauce, biscuits, pies and more. Orders will be accepted until noon on Nov. 25 for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at 1022 N. 4th St. Details: 910-399-5428, three10wilmington.com.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest food news by signing up for the Port City Foodies newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram .

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? Order a meal at these Wilmington-area restaurants