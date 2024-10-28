Open in App
    Vote: StarNews Student of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 1

    By Renee Spencer, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5xEQ_0wP7YhLB00

    The latest nominations for the StarNews Student of the Week are in, and now it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

    Voting is open until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Participating high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic achievement and made a difference in their schools and communities.

    We will announce a winner Friday, Nov. 1.

    To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list.

    And the nominees for the week of Oct. 28 are:

    José Chirinos Montalvan

    José Chirinos Montalvan, a junior who has dual enrollment with New Hanover High School and Cape Fear Community College, was nominated by Lucy Wilcox, media coordinator at New Hanover. She noted Chirinos Montalvan is bilingual, was selected for NC Honors Chorus, and is active in the school community. “José maintains an A average as well as working part-time. This fantastic student has integrity, commitment, and perseverance that is evident in his work ethic and academics,” Wilcox wrote. Choral teacher Hannah James states, "I love having José in class because he is just the right amount of helpful. He encourages everyone around him and brightens up the room with his infectious smile. I know that if I am not there, José can lead warmups and get the group started. He is just an all-around wonderful student."

    Ethan Rhoades, Ashley High School

    Ethan Rhoades was nominated by CTE teacher and e-sports coach Amanda Penegar for his participation in the schools Esports team. “He has become a co-captain and leader on the team even though it is his first year playing,” the nomination states. “He is our prize winning Super Smash player, but he is willing and able to pitch and help any player on any given event. He comes in early and stays late to make sure all equipment to cleaned up and accounted for. He's a straight A student, taking five courses currently with a North Carolina Virtual Public School course, as well as on-campus rigor of honors and will be a CTE capstone student in his senior year.”

    Dulce Maria Vega Rodriguez, Laney High School

    Dulce Maria Vega Rodriguez, a sophomore, was nominated by Jana Yatzke, STEM coordinator, who noted Vega Rodriguez has “shined” in October. “At the HOSA Regionals, Dulce and her teammate made the Top 5 for Health Career Display,” Yatzke wrote. “She also attended the mentoring Young Enterprising Women conference at The Fort Fisher Aquarium and was awarded the scholarship to attend the 2025 Enterprising Women Awards & Conference in Nashville, Tenn. Dulce has blossomed this year as she continues her studies, working toward a career in the Health Sciences.”

    Maddie Welborn, Pender High School

    Principal Nicholas Paquette nominated Maddie Welborn for excelling in academics and as a leader. “She always completes her work, will redo anything she is asked to redo for a better grade with no hesitation and she is always quick to volunteer for community service,” Paquette wrote. “Maddie is an amazing student, and she is a leader even though she has yet to realize this. This student is simply amazing.”

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Vote: StarNews Student of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 1

