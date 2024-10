How do storm victims become eligible for FEMA assistance? | MyReporter

(This story was updated to add new information.)

On Sept. 16, a no-name storm turned into disaster for many in the Wilmington area.

The storm, known as Potential Tropical Cyclone 8, dropped more than 20 inches of rain in Carolina Beach and Southport, causing floods and road washouts across southern New Hanover County and much of Brunswick County.

Immediately after the storm, many turned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for help only to learn they weren’t eligible. Since then, state, local, tribal and territorial governments and certain private-non-profit organizations have become eligible for assistance.

But readers wanted to know why help wasn’t available immediately, and how decisions are made about who is eligible for FEMA assistance.

Here’s what we found out.

Who declares a disaster?

According to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, a governor of the affected state must request a disaster declaration from the President.

In an email, a FEMA spokesperson said states have 30 days from the date of an incident to submit a request to FEMA.

What happens after the initial request?

According to the FEMA website, if it is apparent that a Presidential disaster declaration may be necessary to assist in the recovery of the affected area, the state or Indian tribal government should contact their FEMA Regional Office and request a joint Federal, State/Tribal Preliminary Damage Assessment.

The team conducts the damage assessment to determine “the extent of the disaster, its impact on individuals and public facilities, and the types of federal assistance that may be needed.”

Is there a threshold that must be met?

“There is not a set threshold for a federally declared disaster but rather factors FEMA considers when evaluating requests for major disasters and making recommendations to the President,” a FEMA spokesperson said in an email.

The spokesperson noted that the request for a major disaster “must be based on a finding that the situation is beyond the capability of the state and affected local governments or Indian tribal government and that supplemental federal emergency assistance is necessary to save lives and protect property, public health and safety or to lessen or avert the threat of a disaster.”

