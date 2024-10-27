From the editor: When times are tough, we have to stand together as a community

Hurricanes are something we are all too familiar with in the Cape Fear region. In my 25 years of living here, I’ve seen my fair share.

When Hurricane Florence ravaged the area in 2018, that was the worst storm I’d encountered. Major roadways were washed away. Many residents had to be rescued from rising floodwaters in their homes. Some people were without power for weeks. We were an island – cutoff from the rest of the world – for days.

As Hurricane Helene swept across the western part of the state a few weeks ago, I couldn’t help but be reminded of the damage our area suffered during Florence. Within a day or two, though, it was clear that things were so much worse in Western North Carolina.

The photos and videos being shared were devastating and heartbreaking. But there have also been stories of heroism and kindness.

Despite dealing with our own historic flooding in parts of New Hanover and Brunswick counties just two weeks before Helene, first-responders, local governments and residents across the region jumped into action to support Western North Carolina. It seemed that everyone with a truck or an airplane was collecting supplies.

The outpouring of support in the first week after the storm was tremendous. But it will take years for Western North Carolina to recover. It’s not too late to help. The city of Wilmington, for example, is holding a benefit concert on Oct. 29, and many others are still collecting supplies and donations.

Finally, I want to say thank you to the staff members at our sister paper – the Citizen Times in Asheville . In the days immediately following the storm, they worked around the clock to keep not only residents but all of us informed. The work they’ve done has been incredible!

I'm proud of my colleagues, and I'm proud of the support the Wilmington community has offered our neighbors during this terrible tragedy.

Sherry Jones is the StarNews executive editor. You can reach her at sjones1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: From the editor: When times are tough, we have to stand together as a community