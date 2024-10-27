Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News

    From the editor: When times are tough, we have to stand together as a community

    By Sherry Jones, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzgjJ_0wO3BDJJ00

    Hurricanes are something we are all too familiar with in the Cape Fear region. In my 25 years of living here, I’ve seen my fair share.

    When Hurricane Florence ravaged the area in 2018, that was the worst storm I’d encountered. Major roadways were washed away. Many residents had to be rescued from rising floodwaters in their homes. Some people were without power for weeks. We were an island – cutoff from the rest of the world – for days.

    As Hurricane Helene swept across the western part of the state a few weeks ago, I couldn’t help but be reminded of the damage our area suffered during Florence. Within a day or two, though, it was clear that things were so much worse in Western North Carolina.

    The photos and videos being shared were devastating and heartbreaking. But there have also been stories of heroism and kindness.

    Despite dealing with our own historic flooding in parts of New Hanover and Brunswick counties just two weeks before Helene, first-responders, local governments and residents across the region jumped into action to support Western North Carolina. It seemed that everyone with a truck or an airplane was collecting supplies.

    The outpouring of support in the first week after the storm was tremendous. But it will take years for Western North Carolina to recover. It’s not too late to help. The city of Wilmington, for example, is holding a benefit concert on Oct. 29, and many others are still collecting supplies and donations.

    Finally, I want to say thank you to the staff members at our sister paper – the Citizen Times in Asheville . In the days immediately following the storm, they worked around the clock to keep not only residents but all of us informed. The work they’ve done has been incredible!

    I'm proud of my colleagues, and I'm proud of the support the Wilmington community has offered our neighbors during this terrible tragedy.

    Sherry Jones is the StarNews executive editor. You can reach her at sjones1@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: From the editor: When times are tough, we have to stand together as a community

    Related Search

    Hurricane recoveryDisaster reliefWestern North CarolinaCommunity supportBenefit concertsNew Hanover

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    100+ Vendors, Delicious Drinks & More: You're Invited To Sip & Stroll in Kingston
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz13 hours ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz20 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz21 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy