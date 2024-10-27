NC Spot Festival in Hampstead: From parking to events, here's what to know

The North Carolina Spot Festival returns to Pender County, a two-day event that observes the rich fishing history of Hampstead.

The spot, known as the "spot fish" or "Norfolk spot," are abundant in the state and are one of the most popular saltwater fishes of the mid-Atlantic.

Here are three things to know about the festival.

What's happening

The N.C. Spot Festival held its first festival in 1963. This year's event will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3 beginning at 9 a.m. at 14221 U.S. 17 in Hampstead. Admission is $5 at the gate each day. Free for ages 6 and under. Pets and coolers are not allowed. Attendees can bring their chairs.

Food/beverage

Spot dinners are $12 and includes two spot fish, hushpuppies, fries and slaw. Beer and wine will also be available for sale.

Events

There will be handcrafted arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and food tents, children's activities, a variety of bands, inflatable rides all day long for $20, nonprofit organizations and more.

Where to park?

Parking will be on site, 14221 U.S. 17 in Hampstead.

For more information, please visit https://www.thencspotfestival.com/ .

