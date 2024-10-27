Open in App
    NC Spot Festival in Hampstead: From parking to events, here's what to know

    By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    The North Carolina Spot Festival returns to Pender County, a two-day event that observes the rich fishing history of Hampstead.

    The spot, known as the "spot fish" or "Norfolk spot," are abundant in the state and are one of the most popular saltwater fishes of the mid-Atlantic.

    Here are three things to know about the festival.

    What's happening

    The N.C. Spot Festival held its first festival in 1963. This year's event will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3 beginning at 9 a.m. at 14221 U.S. 17 in Hampstead. Admission is $5 at the gate each day. Free for ages 6 and under. Pets and coolers are not allowed. Attendees can bring their chairs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVQ1Y_0wO3AqKV00

    Food/beverage

    Spot dinners are $12 and includes two spot fish, hushpuppies, fries and slaw. Beer and wine will also be available for sale.

    More: Pender County Schools kicks off start of construction on the district's newest K-8 school

    Events

    There will be handcrafted arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and food tents, children's activities, a variety of bands, inflatable rides all day long for $20, nonprofit organizations and more.

    Where to park?

    Parking will be on site, 14221 U.S. 17 in Hampstead.

    For more information, please visit https://www.thencspotfestival.com/ .

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: NC Spot Festival in Hampstead: From parking to events, here's what to know

