With millions needed for improvements at New Hanover schools, here are the funding options

As New Hanover school district leaders discuss renovations, expansions and possibly new school buildings, they're grappling with which needs to prioritize and how to pay for them.

At a meeting between the New Hanover County Board of Education, district staff, New Hanover County staff, architects and others, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Eddie Anderson gave a list of projects for the board to consider.

The full list of projects would cost over half a billion dollars, so the board would have to choose which ones make the most sense to serve the needs of the district. Anderson and Interim Superintendent Christopher Barnes both said that expanding current schools rather than jumping to build new schools might be a better option to avoid redistricting.

Here’s a run-through of the projects being considered.

New school buildings

Several schools could get new buildings and there could be one new school to serve the southern end of the county. RiverLights Elementary School would be a new 650-student school that would be built within the RiverLights development. According to Anderson, this project is needed to increase elementary school capacity and reduce overcrowding in that area.

Pine Valley Elementary and Williams Elementary could get new 650-student school buildings that would be built on their existing campuses. These projects would include safety improvements as well as art and music classrooms, additional office space, multipurpose rooms and larger cafeterias.

Isaac Bear Early College

The district would have to work with the University of North Carolina Wilmington as the early college is located on the university’s campus, but funding could go toward design and construction to build a new standalone building for the school. According to Anderson, funding for advanced planning has been provided by the state to UNCW.

Trask Middle School

A new 1,000-student middle school could be built to replace the existing Trask Middle School, and the school would instead be built on the Southeast Area Technical High School campus off Sidbury Road. The existing population at Trask would be relocated to the new building and provide classroom space for expansion.

The existing middle school would become a ninth-grade center for Laney High School. This would help alleviate traffic concerns and provide additional high school capacity, Anderson said.

New Hanover High School

The future of New Hanover High School has been a recent topic of conversation as the school is currently undergoing structural repairs and the county funded a comprehensive study to assess further needs. Some local officials have suggested that it may be better to build a new school altogether as the school is expected to need moderate to major repairs, but with lack of space, it’s uncertain if that will happen.

The results from the study are expected to be in at the end of June 2025. Then, based on what the board sees in the results, they will recommend the course of action for New Hanover.

Still, Anderson listed some improvements to be considered for the school's current campus. These include a new cafeteria and kitchen to be located on the south side of Market Street. Administrative staff and school resource officers would be placed in the main building, the Memorial Classroom Building and the south side of Market Street to address safety issues. The closed section of 13th Street on the south side of Market Street would become an open plaza for student dining and outdoor learning. The project would also create consistent signage, graphics and fencing to more clearly differentiate where campus starts and ends.

Other projects to be considered

Porters Neck Elementary, Masonboro Elementary, Bradley Creek Elementary, Alderman Elementary and Bellamy Elementary could receive additional classrooms as well as moderate renovations. These schools could also receive new art, music and multi-purpose rooms as well as expanded administration areas with security vestibules.

Sunset Park Elementary, Holly Tree Elementary, Roland-Grise Middle and Wrightsboro Elementary could receive various moderate renovations.

Where will the funding come from?

The school board and district staff have started discussing the potential for a bond referendum with county staff. The bond would need to be voter approved in 2026. But the idea is still just an option as the county will have to see if it can afford one based on debt policies.

Debt from two previous voter approved bonds -- $123 million in 2005 and $151 million in 2014 -- makes up 30% of the county's total debt of $432 million, according to a presentation from the county. Just over half of the debt has been repaid.

The funding from those two bond referendums went to 58 projects, with the top ones being Castle Hayne Elementary, Holly Shelter Middle School, Porters Neck Elementary and building replacements and renovations throughout the district.

Other potential funding sources could include the county’s $300 million Revenue Stabilization Fund, which was created from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. To use the funds, four out of five commissioners would have to give approval in a supermajority vote. The New Hanover Community Endowment could also be a source of funding.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: With millions needed for improvements at New Hanover schools, here are the funding options