    For deer life: How to avoid hitting a deer in the Wilmington area

    By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dra1M_0wMz91fy00

    Daylight saving time will soon be ending and the weather is getting cooler in Southeastern North Carolina, so the chances of hitting a deer on your drive increase.

    According to the North Carolina Department of Transporation from October to December, to avoid deer-vehicle collisions, drivers should remain vigilant on the roads since deer movement increases dramatically during those months because of mating and hunting seasons.

    Most deer-vehicle crashes occur where deer are more likely to travel, near bridges or overpasses, railroad tracks, streams and ditches.

    In 2023, the Wilmington area saw more than 1,000 incidents where vehicles hit animals. Brunswick County had the most at 453, followed by Pender (372) and New Hanover (244).

    So, what can you do to avoid deer-vehicle crash? Here are four ways that can help.

    More: Under pressure: As the Wilmington area grows, natural resources are being threatened

    How do you best avoid hitting a deer?

    Slow down in areas posted with deer crossing signs and in heavily wooded areas, especially during the late afternoon and evening.

    Should you use high beams?

    Drive with high beams on when possible and watch for deer eyes reflecting in the headlights. Deer often travel in small herds so if you see one deer near a road be alert for others. If you see deer near a road, slow down and blow your horn with one long blast. Do not swerve to avoid a collision.

    What can you equip your vehicle with that can prevent you from hitting a deer?

    There is nothing the department specifically recommends.

    What to do if you hit a deer?

    If your vehicle does strike a deer, do not touch the animal. A frightened and wounded deer can be dangerous or further injure itself. Get your vehicle off the road, if possible, and call 911.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: For deer life: How to avoid hitting a deer in the Wilmington area

    nc rebel eagle
    1d ago
    there is no way to avoid it. period. u can go slow or slam the brakes or swerve but when that deer barrels out at top speed at the last second it's got u. I had one t-bone me not long ago. buck busted out the ditch running a 100. nothing I could do.
    Steven Bishop
    1d ago
    November is prime rutting occurrence in whitetails, so they are liable to show up anywhere.
