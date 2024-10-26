When does daylight saving time end? Here's when to set your clocks back

Following a hot summer in Wilmington , it feels like things are finally beginning to cool down for fall.

The gradual change in temperature may have you wondering: When do I have to worry about setting my clock back, again?

Whether you're looking forward to that extra hour of sleep or dreading two seasons of early evenings, here's what to know about daylight saving time in 2024.

When is daylight saving time 2024?

Daylight Saving Time ends yearly at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in November. In 2024, we'll return to standard time on Nov. 3.

This means that when clocks reach 2 a.m. local time, they should be set back one hour to 1 a.m. While many devices such as phones and computers will automatically change to standard time, you'll still have to remember to change the time on your non-smart devices: microwaves, analog clocks, some car radios, etc.

When is the shortest day of the year 2024?

The shortest day of the year, first day of winter and winter solstice will take place on Saturday, Dec. 21 this year. As we approach this point, sunrise will get later and sunset will get earlier with fewer hours of daylight overall. The Earth's tilt means the Northern Hemisphere points away from the sun.

What does daylight saving time mean?

DST, which goes by a variety of other names including daylight savings time, daylight time and summer time, means that we set clocks forward by one hour during summer months and back one hour in the fall. "Spring forward, fall back" is a common phrase used to remember the pattern.

The yearly end of daylight saving time brings more light in the morning and less in the evening - sunrise and sunset will be about an hour earlier on Sunday, Nov. 3 than they were on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Except for residents of Arizona, Hawaii and a handful of other areas , the end of daylight saving time means an extra hour of sleep for Americans. It is also intended to help the country accommodate for more daylight in the mornings in preparation for winter.

How did daylight saving time start?

The point of daylight saving time, according to the Almanac , is to maximize the use of natural daylight, which occurs around the summer months. As the Earth moves around the sun and is tilted on its axis, parts of the planet experience longer days during certain months.

For the northern hemisphere, U.S. included, longer days run from March to November, with June to August seeing the longest days. For the southern hemisphere, seasons are reversed: June through August are the winter months and therefore the shortest of the year.

The idea dates back to World War I, although some credit Benjamin Franklin for daylight saving time due to a satirical letter he wrote in 1784 stating: "Every morning, as soon as the sun rises, let all the bells in every church be set ringing: and if that is not sufficient, let cannon be fired in every street to wake the sluggards effectually."

Germany and Austria implemented the first daylight saving time in 1916 to maximize resources during wartimes. The U.S. did the same in 1918. Now, some argue that daylight saving is an outdated idea .

Why is daylight saving time controversial?

The Council of State Governments published an article in March 2024 addressing whether daylight saving time is "worth saving." According to the article, there is ample evidence that a majority of Americans are in favor of ending the practice of "springing forward and falling back."

A main con to the practice covered by the CSG was negative health impacts — studies have linked these time changes to heart disease, obesity, strokes, mood disturbances, anxiety and more.

