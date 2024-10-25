New Hanover Arboretum staff help scientists learn about the remarkable toothache tree

Most Friday mornings I sit in my office overseeing the Cooperative Extension Plant Clinic at the New Hanover County Arboretum, answering horticulture questions with a dedicated group of volunteers.

But Sept. 6 was not a typical Friday morning. Instead, I was kneeling on the sands of Masonboro Island before a peculiar shrub, scarcely a meter tall and covered completely with prickles.

The plant is known scientifically as Zanthoxylum clava-herculis. It is a member of the Rutaceae, a family best known for containing citrus. In fact, its berries can look like miniature limes when unripe. It is known commonly by such colorful names as toothache tree, tickle-tongue, and Hercules’-club. All parts of the tree are armed with sharp prickles, creating an alien appearance. The spines on larger branches become thickened and corky with age. When chewed, the leaves and bark give off a sour curry-like taste, followed by a lingering numbness of the mouth like a shot of lidocaine. In North Carolina, toothache tree occurs only in maritime coastal areas.

While Zanthoxylum may stick out like a sore thumb in our maritime forests, the genus is widespread around the world with more than 300 described species. Certain Asian species are the source of famous Sichuan peppercorns. Seven of these species occur naturally in the southeastern United States. According to Jacob Martin at Mercer Botanical Center, the lineage has been around since the Eocene epoch, which lasted from 56 to 34 million years ago. Martin is interested in how members of the North American lineage of Zanthoxylum are related.

Martin reached out to our offices about acquiring material from our native species for use in a phylogenetic study. These types of studies use genetic evidence to inform how species are related in evolutionary history. According to a research proposal by Martin and collaborators, preliminary experiments suggest that similarities between the flowers and roots of different North American toothache tree species might not reflect relatedness, and that these traits could be independently derived. The planned research will shed light on how Zanthoxylum diversified in North America, and how our species are related to those found on other continents. The study will examine geographic variation within species, and thus it is important to incorporate material from North Carolina, near the northern range limit of Z. clava-herculis.

I collected a tissue sample and herbarium voucher (museum-quality pressed cutting) from an individual growing in the Masonboro Island Reserve. This was made possible by a collaboration with the Southern Sites Office of the North Carolina National Estuarine Research Reserve headed by natural resource manager Elizabeth Pinnix, who provided the permission for collection and knowledge of the plants’ habitat in Southeastern North Carolina. A special thanks as well to Darin Penneys at the University of North Carolina Wilmington for his guidance in curating the plant material.

Mercer Botanical Center in Spring, Texas, has received the material, and Martin confirmed this morning that the tissue has been submitted for DNA extraction.

Miles Buddy is the program assistant for Consumer Horticulture with NC Cooperative Extension, New Hanover County Center and Arboretum. He can be reached at 910-798-7660 or mmbuddy@ncsu.edu . Located at 6206 Oleander Drive in Wilmington, the gardens are free and open daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

