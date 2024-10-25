Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News

    New Hanover Arboretum staff help scientists learn about the remarkable toothache tree

    By Miles Buddy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKW08_0wLRQfGs00

    Most Friday mornings I sit in my office overseeing the Cooperative Extension Plant Clinic at the New Hanover County Arboretum, answering horticulture questions with a dedicated group of volunteers.

    But Sept. 6 was not a typical Friday morning. Instead, I was kneeling on the sands of Masonboro Island before a peculiar shrub, scarcely a meter tall and covered completely with prickles.

    The plant is known scientifically as Zanthoxylum clava-herculis. It is a member of the Rutaceae, a family best known for containing citrus. In fact, its berries can look like miniature limes when unripe. It is known commonly by such colorful names as toothache tree, tickle-tongue, and Hercules’-club. All parts of the tree are armed with sharp prickles, creating an alien appearance. The spines on larger branches become thickened and corky with age. When chewed, the leaves and bark give off a sour curry-like taste, followed by a lingering numbness of the mouth like a shot of lidocaine. In North Carolina, toothache tree occurs only in maritime coastal areas.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Bvx1_0wLRQfGs00

    While Zanthoxylum may stick out like a sore thumb in our maritime forests, the genus is widespread around the world with more than 300 described species. Certain Asian species are the source of famous Sichuan peppercorns. Seven of these species occur naturally in the southeastern United States. According to Jacob Martin at Mercer Botanical Center, the lineage has been around since the Eocene epoch, which lasted from 56 to 34 million years ago. Martin is interested in how members of the North American lineage of Zanthoxylum are related.

    Martin reached out to our offices about acquiring material from our native species for use in a phylogenetic study. These types of studies use genetic evidence to inform how species are related in evolutionary history. According to a research proposal by Martin and collaborators, preliminary experiments suggest that similarities between the flowers and roots of different North American toothache tree species might not reflect relatedness, and that these traits could be independently derived. The planned research will shed light on how Zanthoxylum diversified in North America, and how our species are related to those found on other continents. The study will examine geographic variation within species, and thus it is important to incorporate material from North Carolina, near the northern range limit of Z. clava-herculis.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YARti_0wLRQfGs00

    I collected a tissue sample and herbarium voucher (museum-quality pressed cutting) from an individual growing in the Masonboro Island Reserve. This was made possible by a collaboration with the Southern Sites Office of the North Carolina National Estuarine Research Reserve headed by natural resource manager Elizabeth Pinnix, who provided the permission for collection and knowledge of the plants’ habitat in Southeastern North Carolina. A special thanks as well to Darin Penneys at the University of North Carolina Wilmington for his guidance in curating the plant material.

    Mercer Botanical Center in Spring, Texas, has received the material, and Martin confirmed this morning that the tissue has been submitted for DNA extraction.

    Miles Buddy is the program assistant for Consumer Horticulture with NC Cooperative Extension, New Hanover County Center and Arboretum. He can be reached at 910-798-7660 or mmbuddy@ncsu.edu . Located at 6206 Oleander Drive in Wilmington, the gardens are free and open daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover Arboretum staff help scientists learn about the remarkable toothache tree

    Related Search

    New Hanover County arboretumSoutheastern North CarolinaMasonboro islandNc cooperative extensionNorth CarolinaMasonboro island reserve

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Unemployment claims in North Carolina declined last week
    Star News1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy