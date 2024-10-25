As a Wilmington club celebrates 50 years' worth of pancakes, here's what to know

A global organization with a goal of helping children, Kiwanis' Wilmington chapter is 104 years old. Currently it has 70 members working in the community, providing volunteer assistance and financial assistance. The chapter is always looking for more people to join.

And for nearly half of its history, the chapter has turned to a pancake breakfast as a major fundraiser to help several Wilmington schools and nonprofit organizations.

Celebrating 50 years, the latest Wilmington Kiwanis Pancake Day fundraiser will be held in November. Here's more about the event.

How did pancake day start?

This year is the first pancake fundraiser post-COVID.

"So, we are excited to jump start this event and have it to be a staple again in the community," club president Toby Baccante said. The event was started as a way to raise money and for members to interact with each other and the community. It's held on the first Saturday in November.

When is the pancake fundraiser?

The fundraiser will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to noon in the cafeteria of Hoggard High School, 4305 Shipyard Blvd. in Wilmington. The breakfast consists of all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, strawberries, coffee, juice and water.

How to purchase tickets?

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. They can be bought at the door (cash or card) or through a Kiwanian. Each ticket includes entry into a raffe for a Seiko Diver Watch from Kingoff's Jewelers. For more information, https://k00214.site.kiwanis.org/ .

Where to park?

Parking is available in the school's parking lot near the football stadium.

Who does the fundraiser benefit?

The Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern North Carolina, students from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Cape Fear Community College, local elementary and middle schools, and the Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina at Lake Waccamaw.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: As a Wilmington club celebrates 50 years' worth of pancakes, here's what to know