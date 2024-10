Wilmington-area seafood business to appear on 'Shark Tank'

Fans of the ABC reality show “Shark Tank” will see a familiar business when they watch on Friday, Oct. 25. Entrepreneur Danielle Mahon, founder of Topsail Steamer, will be making her case to the business investors on the popular series.

"I filmed back in the summer," she said. "It was an incredible experience, but pretty intense. You only get one chance to do your pitch with no opportunity for do-overs... The Sharks were really great. They are all curious entrepreneurs looking for a great investment, but also have a genuine desire to help coach new entrepreneurs."

She started the company in 2017 offering take-home seafood boils, featuring the signature Bay Buckets, or single-use pots, filled with seafood, corn, potatoes, and the company's special seasoning blend. Topsail Steamer’s original location is on Topsail Island and there are now nine others, including in Wrightsville Beach and Charlotte. The company also ships the buckets across the country through the Goldbelly food delivery service.

"I have been hearing from my customers from the beginning 'You should be on Shark Tank,'" she said. "We have such a unique business model."

But she said she's thought more about it in the past couple of years. She applied to be on the show in January.

"I realized we have a real opportunity to grow impactfully and it would be great to have someone on our team who has experience and success in scaling businesses that we need," Mahon said.

The episode airs at 8 p.m. Oct. 25. On the show, the hosts will be having Shark Bite buckets. Topsail Steamer is offering a special, at their stores and through Goldbelly, so viewers can eat the same thing. It has clams, shrimp, snow crab, andouille sausage, kielbasa, scallops, lobster, corn and potatoes.

