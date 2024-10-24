Why Pender County is pushing back against shellfish farms in its coastal waters

Can oysters and humans share the coast?

That might seem a strange question, since oysters live in the water, people live on land, and a lot of residents and visitors like to both eat oysters and realize the positive impact the small bivalves have on North Carolina's coastal environment.

But a slowly simmering dispute between the two is in danger of boiling over, and the issue, as is the case in many disputes, is over land.

Even as recreational fishermen still stew over the closure of the state recreational fishery this year and chatter about moving regulation of commercial fishermen from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries to the N.C. Department of Agriculture make the rounds, it is the humble oyster that's generating a lot of press these days.

During the month that the state celebrates N.C. Oyster Month , the Pender County Commissioners have passed a resolution asking the state to adopt a moratorium on new shellfish leases in the county. In doing so the county has joined neighboring Onslow County in seeking a pause on new leases, especially water column leases.

The move comes after leaders of the three towns − Topsail Beach, Surf City and North Topsail Beach − that share Topsail Island teamed up to request the moratorium.

According to the Pender resolution, there are several reasons to seek a lease moratorium. They include the shellfish farms' unsightly nature, their equipment limiting tourism options and access to waterborne recreational opportunities, and the impacts the farms can have on "the beauty of a marsh area that did not have the plastic poles and other equipment marking shellfish areas."

But the biggest driver of the proposed moratorium is the growth of the industry in Pender and Onslow counties, which has been largely driven by bans on new shellfish operations in neighboring counties. That's increasing the density of shellfish operations in a relatively small part of the N.C. coast, officials argue.

Brunswick County has had a moratorium in place since before the Korean War, while temporary bans in New Hanover County and Bogue Sound in Carteret County were establish in 2019. A lease moratorium also covers Core Sound north of Beaufort.

"The State of North Carolina is in favor of shellfish leases, and we are also in favor of shellfish farming," states the Pender resolution. "However, there should be limits on water column shellfish leases, density, disease control considerations, and impact considerations on other businesses use of the same water area."

There are more than two dozen existing leases in coastal waters between Topsail Island and the mainland, and they would not be impacted by the proposed moratorium.

End NIMBYism

Chris Matteo, a Pamlico County shellfish farmer and president of the N.C. Shellfish Growers Association , said there's an easy way to mitigate the concerns of Pender and Onslow officials and stop the funneling of new farms in the fast-growing industry into the waters of those two counties: Open up the rest of the central and southeastern N.C. coast to shellfish farming.

With Carteret County Community College north of Onslow County and the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) south of Pender County actively and aggressively promoting and helping grow the state's shellfish industry, Matteo said it's ridiculous to have public trust waters around those institutions effectively off limits to new entrants.

With the state's wild oyster population still recovering from decades of overfishing and degradation of coastal habitats, shellfish farms now account for roughly 70% of the oysters harvested in North Carolina.

Besides creating jobs and income for coastal residents, Matteo said oyster farms also provide important habitat for juvenile fish and other marine critters and help filter massive amounts of water daily to improve local water quality.

Ending the moratorium in adjacent counties, which he said were largely adopted in response to "not-in-my-backyard" (NIMBY) concerns from waterfront property owners, would help relieve the pressure on Pender and Onslow counties and improve the habitat and water quality in those counties.

"We are open to discussing limited moratoria in Pender and Onslow in areas where it makes sense, but only if we reopen other areas of water in moratoria," Matteo said in an email.

The resolution will now be forwarded to Pender's state legislators in Raleigh.

