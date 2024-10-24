Open in App
    Wilmington church celebrates centennial with new book that unearths historic connections

    By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPgpp_0wJuA4TF00

    It's one of the more distinctive structures in Wilmington, its Spanish Colonial Revival architecture standing out against the lush greenery (and these days, heavy traffic) at the intersection where Wrightsville Avenue, Airlie Road, Oleander Drive and Military Cutoff meet.

    Now, a new book is celebrating the centennial of St. Andrew's on-the-Sound Episcopal Church , which held its first services at 101 Airlie Road back on April 27, 1924.

    In doing research for the book, however, Elaine Blackmon Henson, who has attended St. Andrew's for 55 years and who wrote "St. Andrew's On-The-Sound Episcopal Church: The First Hundred Years" with Janis Moulton Wootten, said she discovered that the church's congregation actually dates to 1913.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ui6FE_0wJuA4TF00

    That's when members of St. James Episcopal Church in downtown Wilmington, many of whom spent summers at second houses in Wrightsville Beach, began meeting in the historic Lebanon Chapel on the grounds of Airlie Gardens, which dates to 1835.

    "It started out as a Sunday school, but it ended up being a real church," Henson said. "We knew our history, but there was some we didn't know."

    In doing research for the book during the pandemic, when in-person library visits weren't allowed, Henson said she relied on Rebecca Baugnon of the University of North Carolina Wilmington's Center for Southeast North Carolina Archives and History, which has the minutes from meetings at St. James going back decades.

    "She went through those handwritten minutes and transcribed them," Henson said. "She found out when the mission at Lebanon (Chapel) started."

    On Oct. 14, 1923, the cornerstone was laid for what was then known as St. Andrew's Chapel. The church was mostly funded by donations, Henson writes, but the church's women also held fundraisers, selling ice cream to beachgoers riding the trolley to Wrightsville that used to run right past the church.

    The architect of the church was Leslie Boney Sr., whose grandsons still have an architecture firm in Wilmington.

    Henson said the connection between St. Andrew's On-the-Sound and St. James endures to this day, as the St. Andrew's early service is held at St. James between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05k8GH_0wJuA4TF00

    "St. Andrew's On-The-Sound" is beautifully printed by Slapdash Publishing of Wilmington and includes an extensive history of the church broken up into a timeline, as well as dozens of photographs of both the church and of Lebanon Chapel over the decades. A jaw-dropping, black-and-white cover photo taken by the late Louis T. Moore of Wilmington shows St. Andrew's looking like a country church out in the middle of nowhere, not a stoplight or paved road in sight.

    The book, which is $45, can be purchased in the church office (cash or check only) between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, or after the 10:15 a.m. service on Sundays. Purchase online at StAndrewsOnTheSound.org .

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington church celebrates centennial with new book that unearths historic connections

