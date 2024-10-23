17 things to do in Wilmington this weekend: festivals, screenings, performances and more

Oct. 25-26 at Live Oak Bank Pavilion : Massive festival features libations from dozens of breweries and wineries, and the live music is always a highlight. Proceeds benefit the Carousel Center, which supports abused children in the Wilmington area. Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 25, tickets start at $70. The festival's annual pre-party of sorts, the Voracious Beer & Wine Festival, runs 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25 at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.
Oct. 25-26 at Dead Crow Comedy Room : Cannon is a New York City-based comic and actor who performs his often edible-influenced comedy at clubs around the country. His material is often inspired by his family experiences, from recounting the last time his parents used corporal punishment on him to living with his in-laws during the pandemic. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26, tickets are $20 and $30.
'Hocus Pocus'
Oct. 26-27 at Thalian Hall : Special film screening of this 1993 Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as 17th century witches transported to the modern world. 7 p.m. Oct. 27, 4 p.m. Oct. 27 . Tickets are $10.
FRIDAY
Creative Mornings
Oct. 25 at the Cameron Art Museum : National organization that just started a chapter in Wilmington in September is known for hosting monthly events that are like Ted Talks for creatives. Friday's speaker is Wilmington filmmaker Christopher Everett, director of the 1898 documentary "Wilmington on Fire" and co-founder of Wilmington's Three Chambers Festival, which has a combined focus on film, hip-hop and martial arts. 8:30 a.m. Oct. 25. Free. Coffee and snacks provided.
Oct. 25 at CFCC Wilson Center : Touring group of circus performers brings its family-friendly new show "I'm Possible" to town. Omnium bills itself as a "comprehensively inclusive and accessible circus company" that incorporates audio descriptions, integrated ASL and other techniques so that everyone can enjoy the show. 7 p.m. Oct. 25, student tickets start at $15.
Henry Wong Doe
Oct. 25 at Beckwith Recital Hall : Renowned New Zealand classical pianist has played concert venues around the world and released seven albums for classical music labels. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, $14.
Illiterate Light
Oct. 25 at Bourgie Nights : Virginia rock/pop duo is said to put on one wowser of a live show. New album "Arches" co-produced by Joe Chiccarelli (of Strokes/Beck/U2 fame) drops Nov 1. 9 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show, tickets are $20 .
'Coco'
Oct. 25 at Portia Hines Park : Northside Movie Nights presents a free outdoor screening of this animated Pixar favorite about a guitar-playing Mexican boy who crosses over to the world of the dead. 5:30 p.m. vendor market with free hotdogs, hamburgers and soda. 7 p.m. film. Free.
Oct. 26 at CFCC Wilson Center : Popular comic has been doing stand-up for more than 30 years and has had specials on Comedy Central and Prime Video. Madigan has a down-to-earth persona and relatable material about airline travel, vacation cruises, family life and more. 7 p.m. Oct. 26, 910-362-7999.
Big Annie’s Bluegrass Festival
Oct. 26 at Humphrey Farms in Burgaw : Fourth annual bluegrass festival features various vendors as well as the main attraction: bluegrass music from a variety of bands. 10 a.m. gates, 1 p.m. music. Tickets are $15.
SUNDAY
Wilmington Symphonic Winds
Oct. 27 at Kenan Auditorium : Wilmington classical music group celebrates its 10th anniversary with "Night Light," a collection of music geared toward Halloween. Selections include "Haunted Objects" by John Mackey, "Into the Silent Land" by Steve Danyew and "Night Mares" by Roshanne Etezady. 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27, free.
'Soda Pop Spencer Storms Atlanta'
Oct. 27 at Dead Crow Comedy Room : Premiere of a Wilmington-made absurdist indie comedy about a self-styled "soda influencer" who takes a documentary film crew to Atlanta (on Jan. 6, of all days) to uncover a conspiracy involving a multinational soda company. 7 p.m. doors Oct. 27. Q&A with filmmakers after the screening. Tickets are $8.
