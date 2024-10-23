Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News

    17 things to do in Wilmington this weekend: festivals, screenings, performances and more

    By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    It's a crazy-busy weekend in Wilmington, and this list of 17 things to do just scratches the surface.

    For more ideas, or if you want to look a bit further ahead, check out our list of 25 Wilmington-area fall festivals for 2024 and 55 fall concerts you need to know about .

    Let's get this weekend started.

    Live music: From rock and jam to jazz and classical, 55 great concerts to see in Wilmington this fall

    Fests for the rest of us: Celebrate fall in Wilmington with these 25 can't-miss festivals

    ALL WEEKEND

    'Lizzie: The Musical'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEWPL_0wINAWqC00

    Oct. 24-27 at North Front Theatre : Rock musical from Panache Theatrical Productions about famed, misunderstood axe murderess Lizzie Borden. Panache staged the show at Thalian Hall in 2019 and at North Front Theatre in 2020 , winning best musical at the Wilmington Theater Awards in 2020. Now, Panache is back for a third go-round with "Lizzie " with multi-Wilmington Theater Awards winner Sydney Smith Martin in the title role. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Tickets are $25.

    Lighthouse Beer & Wine Festival

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jj2Qw_0wINAWqC00

    Oct. 25-26 at Live Oak Bank Pavilion : Massive festival features libations from dozens of breweries and wineries, and the live music is always a highlight. Proceeds benefit the Carousel Center, which supports abused children in the Wilmington area. Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 25, tickets start at $70. The festival's annual pre-party of sorts, the Voracious Beer & Wine Festival, runs 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25 at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

    'Night of the Living Dead'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJK8p_0wINAWqC00

    Oct. 24-27 at Thalian Hall (studio theater) : Big Dawg Productions presents an original stage adaptation of George Romero's low budget but effective and influential 1968 horror classic . Chase Harrison, who won best original production at the Wilmington Theater Awards in 2018 for "Theaterror," directs a cast of humans and zombies. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, 3 p.m. Oct. 27. 910-632-2285.

    Play review: Political, social themes attack in original stage play 'Night of the Living Dead' at Thalian

    ARTFall show & sale

    Oct. 23-26 at Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center : Annual juried art show features work by dozens of local and regional artists in a variety of media. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, free admission.

    'Autumn'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NA3zp_0wINAWqC00

    Oct. 24-27 at Brunswick Little Theatre : BLT presents this comic play by Peter Quilter about "sisterhood, growing older and finding laughter and hope in a life of constant challenges." 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26 ; the 3 p.m. matinee Oct. 27 is sold out.

    Mike Cannon

    Oct. 25-26 at Dead Crow Comedy Room : Cannon is a New York City-based comic and actor who performs his often edible-influenced comedy at clubs around the country. His material is often inspired by his family experiences, from recounting the last time his parents used corporal punishment on him to living with his in-laws during the pandemic. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26, tickets are $20 and $30.

    'Hocus Pocus'

    Oct. 26-27 at Thalian Hall : Special film screening of this 1993 Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as 17th century witches transported to the modern world. 7 p.m. Oct. 27, 4 p.m. Oct. 27 . Tickets are $10.

    FRIDAY

    Creative Mornings

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPRCF_0wINAWqC00

    Oct. 25 at the Cameron Art Museum : National organization that just started a chapter in Wilmington in September is known for hosting monthly events that are like Ted Talks for creatives. Friday's speaker is Wilmington filmmaker Christopher Everett, director of the 1898 documentary "Wilmington on Fire" and co-founder of Wilmington's Three Chambers Festival, which has a combined focus on film, hip-hop and martial arts. 8:30 a.m. Oct. 25. Free. Coffee and snacks provided.

    Creative Mornings: On a mission to inspire, national 'Creative' organization opens Wilmington chapter

    Omnium Circus

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgZR5_0wINAWqC00

    Oct. 25 at CFCC Wilson Center : Touring group of circus performers brings its family-friendly new show "I'm Possible" to town. Omnium bills itself as a "comprehensively inclusive and accessible circus company" that incorporates audio descriptions, integrated ASL and other techniques so that everyone can enjoy the show. 7 p.m. Oct. 25, student tickets start at $15.

    Henry Wong Doe

    Oct. 25 at Beckwith Recital Hall : Renowned New Zealand classical pianist has played concert venues around the world and released seven albums for classical music labels. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, $14.

    Illiterate Light

    Oct. 25 at Bourgie Nights : Virginia rock/pop duo is said to put on one wowser of a live show. New album "Arches" co-produced by Joe Chiccarelli (of Strokes/Beck/U2 fame) drops Nov 1. 9 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show, tickets are $20 .

    'Coco'

    Oct. 25 at Portia Hines Park : Northside Movie Nights presents a free outdoor screening of this animated Pixar favorite about a guitar-playing Mexican boy who crosses over to the world of the dead. 5:30 p.m. vendor market with free hotdogs, hamburgers and soda. 7 p.m. film. Free.

    Fourth Friday Gallery Night

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdeuP_0wINAWqC00

    Oct. 25 , downtown Wilmington : Monthly crawl of more than a dozen downtown and downtown-adjacent art galleries and art spaces. This month's highlights include " Off to See the Wizard: Art Inspired by the Land of Oz " at longtime Fifth Avenue artist studios Acme Art. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25. For a full listing of galleries go to ArtsWilmington.org .

    SATURDAY

    Kathleen Madigan

    Oct. 26 at CFCC Wilson Center : Popular comic has been doing stand-up for more than 30 years and has had specials on Comedy Central and Prime Video. Madigan has a down-to-earth persona and relatable material about airline travel, vacation cruises, family life and more. 7 p.m. Oct. 26, 910-362-7999.

    Big Annie’s Bluegrass Festival

    Oct. 26 at Humphrey Farms in Burgaw : Fourth annual bluegrass festival features various vendors as well as the main attraction: bluegrass music from a variety of bands. 10 a.m. gates, 1 p.m. music. Tickets are $15.

    SUNDAY

    Wilmington Symphonic Winds

    Oct. 27 at Kenan Auditorium : Wilmington classical music group celebrates its 10th anniversary with "Night Light," a collection of music geared toward Halloween. Selections include "Haunted Objects" by John Mackey, "Into the Silent Land" by Steve Danyew and "Night Mares" by Roshanne Etezady. 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27, free.

    'Soda Pop Spencer Storms Atlanta'

    Oct. 27 at Dead Crow Comedy Room : Premiere of a Wilmington-made absurdist indie comedy about a self-styled "soda influencer" who takes a documentary film crew to Atlanta (on Jan. 6, of all days) to uncover a conspiracy involving a multinational soda company. 7 p.m. doors Oct. 27. Q&A with filmmakers after the screening. Tickets are $8.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 17 things to do in Wilmington this weekend: festivals, screenings, performances and more

    Related Search

    Fall festivalsLive music eventsMusic HallMusic FestivalLizzie: the musicalLive oak bank pavilion

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy