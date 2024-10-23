Who are Pender County's highest-paid employees and what do they do?

In total, Pender County spends over $28 million to pay its 511 employees. Their salaries range from part-time employees making under $20,000 to full-time positions earning over $180,000 annually.

The average annual salary for a Pender County employee is $55,276 and the median is $50,600, according to information requested by the StarNews.

Most of the county’s employees earn salaries between $25,001 and $75,000, and 47.2% of employees earn between $25,001 and $50,000. Just over 40% of employees earn between $50,001 and $75,000. Eight employees earn less than $25,000, 41 employees earn between $75,001 and $100,000, 11 employees earn between $101,000 and $125,000 and four employees earn over $125,001.

For the county’s top 10 earners, the average salary is $135,011. Here’s a look at who they are and how they serve the county.

PENDER COUNTY: See the full list of salaries for employees

More: Who are New Hanover County's highest-paid employees and what do they do?

Dr. Anahita Shaya, Dentist

Shaya is a dentist at the Pender County Health Department and is the county’s highest earner with an annual income of $182,925.

Michael Silverman, County Manager

Silverman was appointed as county manager in April and started his position on June 3, replacing former County Manager David Andrews. His annual salary is $180,000.

Carolyn Moser, Health and Human Services Director

Moser was chosen as the health director by the Pender County Board of Health in 2011 and has been serving the county since, according to previous StarNews reporting. She earns an annual salary of $148,811.

Ashley Batts, Physician Extender

Batts is a women’s health nurse practitioner and has been serving Pender County since January 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her annual salary is $128,373.

Allen Vann, Assistant County Manager

Vann has been serving Pender County since 2016, where he was chief officer of auxiliary services for Pender County Schools, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also served as the facilities and fleet services director for Pender County before stepping into his current role in 2019. His annual salary is $123,614.

Margaret Blue, Finance Director

Blue has been serving as the county’s finance director since 2019, according to previous StarNews reporting. Her annual salary is $122,142.

Pamela Brame, Human Resources Director

Brame’s annual salary is $120,513.

Alan Cutler, Sheriff

Cutler has been serving his home county in law enforcement roles since 1990, where he started out his career as a deputy for former Sheriff Mike Harvell, according to the sheriff’s office website. He then went on to serve as a state trooper and was stationed in Onslow and Pender counties. In 2018, Cutler was sworn in as the 19 th sheriff of Pender County. His annual salary is $119,605.

Wes Stewart, Social Services Director

Stewart’s annual salary is $113,964.

Angela Miller, Deputy Finance Officer

Miller’s annual salary is $110,168.

How much do elected officials earn?

Members of the Pender County Board of Commissioners earn a part-time annual salary of $20,781, which is among the lowest salaries for county employees. Members include Jerry Groves, Fred McCoy, Randy Burton and Jackie Newton. The chairman of the board, Brad George, earns an annual part-time salary of $25,125.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Who are Pender County's highest-paid employees and what do they do?