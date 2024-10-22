Highlights and memories from my first year as a reporter with the StarNews | Molly Wilhelm

As of October, I've officially spent one year as part of the StarNews team -- a milestone that marks not only my first year in the newsroom, working alongside a team of dedicated and inspiring reporters, but also my first full year living in Wilmington.

While I'm still a Marylander at heart (I probably shouldn't admit that too loudly), I've fallen for Wilmington's Southern charm (though sometimes that love is tested by Market Street traffic and summer parking at Wrightsville Beach). In all seriousness, Wilmington is a really unique place. Despite being one of the state's 10 largest cities, the coastal Port City feels tight-knit, welcoming, and authentic.

In my 12 months at the StarNews, I've had the opportunity to cover some incredible events and connect with so many different people. I've engaged in conversations with community leaders, law enforcement officials, and local business owners. If you've chatted with me about my job, you know how grateful I am for people from all backgrounds who entrust me with their words, stories, and truths.

This past year with the StarNews has been packed with an endless number of firsts. My first time reporting from a courtroom, my first ride buckled into the back of a pursuit truck, my first Wilmington City Council meeting, and my first (and hopefully last) time forgetting to wear sunscreen at an all-day outdoor event. In celebration of one year with the StarNews, here are some of my highlights and memorable moments:

My first story at the StarNews: The announcement of Althea Gibson being featured on the U.S. quarter marked my first published story with the StarNews in October 2023, making it especially memorable.

A conversation with the former district attorney: When former District Attorney Ben David announced his departure from office in November 2023, I sat down with him to learn more about the decision and his future plans. David served New Hanover and Pender counties as district attorney for 20 years.

Insights into Wilmington overdoses and recovery efforts : Focusing on addiction and recovery in Wilmington, a 'road to recovery' was my first front page piece for our revamped Sunday paper in February.

A dive into unresolved missing persons cases in Wilmington: Family members of missing persons courageously shared their stories as I sought to learn more about Wilmington's unsolved cases. I had the opportunity to speak with Monica Caison who leads the Community United Effort (CUE) Center for Missing Persons in March.

Azalea Festival coverage: A long-held Wilmington tradition, I covered the Queen's Coronation Ceremony this April .

President Joe Biden visits Wilmington: When President Joe Biden delivered remarks at Wilmington's Convention Center in May, I covered his speech on lead pipe removal and clean water initiatives.

Michael Jordan attends the opening of a family clinic: NBA legend Michael Jordan made a quick visit to Wilmington , announcing the opening of the Michael Jordan Family Clinic in early May. I listened as the Jordan family reflected on their experiences in the Port City and their commitment to making healthcare more accessible for everyone.

A conversation with Police Chief Donny Williams: In a sit-down interview with Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams, I gained valuable insights into the Wilmington Police Department's safety priorities and initiatives heading into the summer season. Serving with the department for more than 30 years, Williams provided perspective on key issues affecting the community.

A day with the Wilmington Fire Department: In a ride-along with Battalion Chief Mike Browning in August, I tagged along with the Wilmington Fire Department to learn more about their day-to-day. Fire Chief Steve Mason also discussed the evolution of firefighting and the city's continued growth.

White House official visits the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge: In early September, I spoke with Senior Advisor to the President Tom Perez in front of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge about federal investments into several Wilmington projects.

Former President Donald Trump hosts Wilmington rally: I spent a Saturday in September chatting with voters and covering Trump's rally at Wilmington's Aero Center prior to the General Election.

Second gentleman campaigns in Wilmington: I covered Doug Emhoff's campaign speech outside of Wilmington's Casa Blanca , which focused on Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's plan for the economy.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Highlights and memories from my first year as a reporter with the StarNews | Molly Wilhelm