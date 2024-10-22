Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News

    Highlights and memories from my first year as a reporter with the StarNews | Molly Wilhelm

    By Molly Wilhelm, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tbzd_0wGnU8Hb00

    As of October, I've officially spent one year as part of the StarNews team -- a milestone that marks not only my first year in the newsroom, working alongside a team of dedicated and inspiring reporters, but also my first full year living in Wilmington.

    While I'm still a Marylander at heart (I probably shouldn't admit that too loudly), I've fallen for Wilmington's Southern charm (though sometimes that love is tested by Market Street traffic and summer parking at Wrightsville Beach). In all seriousness, Wilmington is a really unique place. Despite being one of the state's 10 largest cities, the coastal Port City feels tight-knit, welcoming, and authentic.

    In my 12 months at the StarNews, I've had the opportunity to cover some incredible events and connect with so many different people. I've engaged in conversations with community leaders, law enforcement officials, and local business owners. If you've chatted with me about my job, you know how grateful I am for people from all backgrounds who entrust me with their words, stories, and truths.

    This past year with the StarNews has been packed with an endless number of firsts. My first time reporting from a courtroom, my first ride buckled into the back of a pursuit truck, my first Wilmington City Council meeting, and my first (and hopefully last) time forgetting to wear sunscreen at an all-day outdoor event. In celebration of one year with the StarNews, here are some of my highlights and memorable moments:

    My first story at the StarNews: The announcement of Althea Gibson being featured on the U.S. quarter marked my first published story with the StarNews in October 2023, making it especially memorable.

    A conversation with the former district attorney: When former District Attorney Ben David announced his departure from office in November 2023, I sat down with him to learn more about the decision and his future plans. David served New Hanover and Pender counties as district attorney for 20 years.

    Insights into Wilmington overdoses and recovery efforts : Focusing on addiction and recovery in Wilmington, a 'road to recovery' was my first front page piece for our revamped Sunday paper in February.

    A dive into unresolved missing persons cases in Wilmington: Family members of missing persons courageously shared their stories as I sought to learn more about Wilmington's unsolved cases. I had the opportunity to speak with Monica Caison who leads the Community United Effort (CUE) Center for Missing Persons in March.

    Azalea Festival coverage: A long-held Wilmington tradition, I covered the Queen's Coronation Ceremony this April .

    President Joe Biden visits Wilmington: When President Joe Biden delivered remarks at Wilmington's Convention Center in May, I covered his speech on lead pipe removal and clean water initiatives.

    Michael Jordan attends the opening of a family clinic: NBA legend Michael Jordan made a quick visit to Wilmington , announcing the opening of the Michael Jordan Family Clinic in early May. I listened as the Jordan family reflected on their experiences in the Port City and their commitment to making healthcare more accessible for everyone.

    A conversation with Police Chief Donny Williams: In a sit-down interview with Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams, I gained valuable insights into the Wilmington Police Department's safety priorities and initiatives heading into the summer season. Serving with the department for more than 30 years, Williams provided perspective on key issues affecting the community.

    A day with the Wilmington Fire Department: In a ride-along with Battalion Chief Mike Browning in August, I tagged along with the Wilmington Fire Department to learn more about their day-to-day. Fire Chief Steve Mason also discussed the evolution of firefighting and the city's continued growth.

    White House official visits the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge: In early September, I spoke with Senior Advisor to the President Tom Perez in front of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge about federal investments into several Wilmington projects.

    Former President Donald Trump hosts Wilmington rally: I spent a Saturday in September chatting with voters and covering Trump's rally at Wilmington's Aero Center prior to the General Election.

    Second gentleman campaigns in Wilmington: I covered Doug Emhoff's campaign speech outside of Wilmington's Casa Blanca , which focused on Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's plan for the economy.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Highlights and memories from my first year as a reporter with the StarNews | Molly Wilhelm

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy