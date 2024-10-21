Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News

    There's a proposed amendment to the NC Constitution on the ballot. Here's what to know.

    By Sarah Gleason, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7j5o_0wFLPh4D00

    In addition to casting votes for president, members of Congress, a new North Carolina governor and a slew of other important races the Nov. 5 general election, North Carolinians will also see one ballot measure.

    This specific ballot measure is a constitutional amendment to change the language about who can vote in elections.

    Led by Republicans, who hold supermajorities in the House and Senate, the measure made it to the ballot by the General Assembly passing it with at least a three-fifths majority and it needs a majority vote from North Carolinians to go into effect.

    Election 2024: Your guide to statewide races in North Carolina

    What it says

    "Constitutional amendment to provide that only a citizen of the United States who is 18 years of age and otherwise possessing the qualifications for voting shall be entitled to vote at any election in this state."

    Voters can either choose "For" or "Against."

    What it would do

    If enacted, it would only change the wording of the state constitution, not the law on who is eligible to vote. This is because the constitution already states that only citizens can vote and federally it's illegal for noncitizens to vote in elections.

    Those in opposition, including many Democrats, say it would cause confusion and is merely an attempt to stoke fears about immigrants.

    What the NC Constitution currently says

    The current NC Constitution reads that “Every person born in the United States and every person who has been naturalized, 18 years of age, and possessing the qualifications set out in this Article, shall be entitled to vote at any election by the people of the State, except as herein otherwise provided.” The amendment would change the language to say, “Only a citizen of the United States who is 18 years of age and possessing the qualifications set out in this Article, shall be entitled to vote at any election by the people of the State.”

    Notably, from the proposed edited wording, "naturalized" is removed. It's important to note that naturalized citizens, people who were not born in the U.S. but gained citizenship, are still citizens. Mitchell Brown, senior voting rights lawyer at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, told the StarNews in June when the bill was filed, that this change could confuse and create fear among naturalized citizens , even if they are eligible and legal voters.

    National push: The House passed a bill saying non-citizens can't vote. They couldn't vote anyway.

    Republican supporters say the edit is necessary to secure elections and to provide clarity on who can vote.

    The North Carolina GOP supports the amendment as well.

    "The disastrous policies of President Joe Biden and Democrats who support his failed record have demonstrated this amendment is needed as they have shown no interest in solving the problems at the Southern border or in protecting the integrity of our elections," a press release states.

    Early voting has already begun in the Tar Heel State and is open until Saturday, Nov. 2. Then, Election Day polling sites will open on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Voters can also vote by mail. The last day to request an absentee mail-in ballot is on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and they must be received by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: There's a proposed amendment to the NC Constitution on the ballot. Here's what to know.

    Comments / 27
    Add a Comment
    IMOO
    1d ago
    It makes it clearer for dummies that cannot understand the current law.
    Darrel Oxyer
    2d ago
    Common sense
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post21 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy