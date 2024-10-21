There's a proposed amendment to the NC Constitution on the ballot. Here's what to know.

In addition to casting votes for president, members of Congress, a new North Carolina governor and a slew of other important races the Nov. 5 general election, North Carolinians will also see one ballot measure.

This specific ballot measure is a constitutional amendment to change the language about who can vote in elections.

Led by Republicans, who hold supermajorities in the House and Senate, the measure made it to the ballot by the General Assembly passing it with at least a three-fifths majority and it needs a majority vote from North Carolinians to go into effect.

Election 2024: Your guide to statewide races in North Carolina

What it says

"Constitutional amendment to provide that only a citizen of the United States who is 18 years of age and otherwise possessing the qualifications for voting shall be entitled to vote at any election in this state."

Voters can either choose "For" or "Against."

What it would do

If enacted, it would only change the wording of the state constitution, not the law on who is eligible to vote. This is because the constitution already states that only citizens can vote and federally it's illegal for noncitizens to vote in elections.

Those in opposition, including many Democrats, say it would cause confusion and is merely an attempt to stoke fears about immigrants.

What the NC Constitution currently says

The current NC Constitution reads that “Every person born in the United States and every person who has been naturalized, 18 years of age, and possessing the qualifications set out in this Article, shall be entitled to vote at any election by the people of the State, except as herein otherwise provided.” The amendment would change the language to say, “Only a citizen of the United States who is 18 years of age and possessing the qualifications set out in this Article, shall be entitled to vote at any election by the people of the State.”

Notably, from the proposed edited wording, "naturalized" is removed. It's important to note that naturalized citizens, people who were not born in the U.S. but gained citizenship, are still citizens. Mitchell Brown, senior voting rights lawyer at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, told the StarNews in June when the bill was filed, that this change could confuse and create fear among naturalized citizens , even if they are eligible and legal voters.

National push: The House passed a bill saying non-citizens can't vote. They couldn't vote anyway.

Republican supporters say the edit is necessary to secure elections and to provide clarity on who can vote.

The North Carolina GOP supports the amendment as well.

"The disastrous policies of President Joe Biden and Democrats who support his failed record have demonstrated this amendment is needed as they have shown no interest in solving the problems at the Southern border or in protecting the integrity of our elections," a press release states.

Early voting has already begun in the Tar Heel State and is open until Saturday, Nov. 2. Then, Election Day polling sites will open on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Voters can also vote by mail. The last day to request an absentee mail-in ballot is on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and they must be received by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: There's a proposed amendment to the NC Constitution on the ballot. Here's what to know.