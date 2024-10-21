Vote: StarNews Student of the Week for Oct. 21-24

The latest nominations for the StarNews Student of the Week are in, and now it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Participating high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic achievement and made a difference in their schools and communities.

We will announce a winner Friday, Oct. 25.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list.

And the nominees for the week of Oct. 21 are:

Yassin Abdalla, Hoggard High School

Social studies teacher Shaney Fersinger nominated Yassin Abdalla, noting he has only been in the United States since the summer. “He taught himself English and is fluent,” Fersinger wrote. “He enrolled in Advanced Placement courses (3 of them) this semester and is excelling! He is the very first student to volunteer to answer questions, act out a skit with me, pass out papers, clean up the classroom, etc. Yassin also joined the Student Council and has been an active participant in all of our activities so far. He is building relationships with his peers as well. For example, a former student was expressing to me how challenging AP Calculus is but that he is so grateful to one of his classmates for being so helpful. Sure enough, he was talking about Yassin! I am so glad Yassin is in my class. His eagerness to learn is contagious!”

Consuelito Mendoza Hernandez, Career Readiness Academy at Mosley

Career Readiness Academy at Mosley nominated Consuelito Mendoza Hernandez, a senior, saying she “quiet, kind, and focused on her future.” The nomination noted that she maintains an A-average, takes three college courses in addition to her high school classes, is applying to universities, and assists her family. “She demonstrates compassion, understanding, and is always available to help those around her,” the school wrote. “Consuelito is excited about entering her career path of studying Business Administration with plans to begin her own business. Consuelito is resilient, determined, and excited about her future. She was selected to attend the American Legion Auxiliary Tar Heel Girls State program at Campbell University and returned with even more enthusiasm. Wherever she chooses to study, her unselfish and positive outlook will enhance the school and all those she encounters.”

Annabeth Holmes, Isaac Bear Early College High School

Principal Ronald Villines nominated Annabeth Holmes. “Annabeth consistently asks thoughtful questions and actively participates in every class,” Villines wrote. “Her insightful comments push discussions further, benefiting both her peers and the learning environment. Beyond the classroom, she’s a leader, involved in various clubs that promote positivity to the entire school student body.”

Mary Payton Pendergrass, West Brunswick High School

Teacher Kari Babson nominated Mary Payton Pendergrass. “Mary Peyton is an officer for DECA. She is always willing to jump in and create a flier, make a post, or find a new way for us to work with the community,” Babson wrote. “Whether it’s inside of the school or outside, Mary Payton wants to be involved and bring others with her. She always has a smile on her face and stays busy.”

Sawyer Rigdon, Ashley High School

Principal Michael Perez nominated Sawyer Rigdon, a quarterback for the school’s flag football team. Perez noted Rigdon “led the Lady Screaming Eagles flag football team to their 17th straight win, and a 3-0 start to this season.” “She threw 8 touchdown passes, ran for a touchdown, and threw for 7 extra points in the first three games,” he wrote. “Sawyer is a three-sport varsity athlete who also plays basketball and softball.”

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Vote: StarNews Student of the Week for Oct. 21-24