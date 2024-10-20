Opinion: Why we should honor lesser-known people and places important to Wilmington's history

Monuments, statues, parks, street names: As long as there has been public space, our nation has used it to commemorate something or someone. Naturally, this causes some controversy, for one man’s hero is another man’s villain. In an ever-growing country of over 340 million people, how do you honor all who call the United States home?

How we honor those who fought for change, or against it, is built into our communities whether we notice or not.

The remnants of the Old South are ever present in Wilmington, the county seat for New Hanover, which has the most public symbols commemorating the Confederacy in all of North Carolina. Whether it’s the conversation at hand or not, our built environment, which includes monuments and public spaces, tells the story of us. If we only told our history through the lens of what we currently have permanently displayed throughout the town, we’d get a very skewed understanding of who we are and where we place our values.

As our perception of the past changes with new societal norms, this begs the question: Do we judge those who came before us on the morals and understandings of today or look back with a “times were different” attitude? It’s a tough question without one concrete answer.

There are plenty of options for revising the built environment from destruction to removal, to proper written context for what’s already here, to the creation of new statues, etc. While all options should be considered, we must understand the abysmally slow timeline and funding hurdles of these options. I propose an easier option: an honoring and commemoration of lesser-known people and spaces that are already here to serve as a counterpoint to what has defined Wilmington’s public spaces over the last century. We can acknowledge the people, organizations, and structures used to build community pride and resilience while challenging the unlawful norms of the times they were established.

In Wilmington, we have this amazing history that is not kept in traditional spaces of museums, parks, or statues. This history lives in functional and working spaces.

One of the first major pieces of infrastructure built post-Civil War by the African American community were places of worship, particularly AME and Baptist churches. Focal points of many Black neighborhoods, these faith structures also served as schools, healthcare, financial support, and refuge. Churches whose congregations were put together in the immediate wake of the war served as community and town landmarks that are still active today showing a fervent resiliency through post war, reconstruction, and Jim Crow discrimination.

For example, take St. Stephen AME of Wilmington -- the large brick building with beautiful stained-glass windows that sits on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Red Cross Streets. One of the oldest AME churches in North Carolina, St. Stephen was founded in 1866 under the guidance of the Rev. William H. Hunter, a former North Carolina slave and the first Black Union chaplain appointed by Abraham Lincoln who came in with the United States Colored Troops during their successful march from Fort Fisher to Wilmington. A story worth notifying in and of itself, only puts a long history of monumental moments in motion.

St. Stephen served as a haven during the 1898 massacre and coup and also became a meeting place for community engagement during the Civil Rights Movement. During a time when healthcare and other town amenities were not readily available, St. Stephen provided dental, healthcare, even a basement swimming pool to teach local kids how to swim when places of recreation were segregated. You cannot tell the story of Wilmington without St. Stephen and yet its story is not common knowledge. To many residents of Wilmington, it is no more than one of the tens of old churches that can be found in the downtown area.

As a church with an active congregation today, it still stands, showing that the story is ongoing. Not a blip in time or remnant of days past, but a monument worthy of upkeep and education and not just for the next generation of St. Stephen members but to Wilmington residents at large.

We have a wonderful opportunity to activate the grounds we all share with stories that are overlooked yet worth commemorating.

To learn more about our community treasures and unsung heroes, please join us at 1 p.m. on Nov. 9 for a Gallery Talk with WilmingtoNColor founder Cedric Harrison in the PNC USCT Sculpture Park at Cameron Art Museum. This also serves as a celebration of Veterans Day and the third anniversary of the instillation of Boundless by NC artist Stephen Hayes.

As the Cameron Art Museum's cultural curator, Daniel Jones is tasked with the continued research and interpretation of their civil war site while creating accessible programming connected to their Boundless statue.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Opinion: Why we should honor lesser-known people and places important to Wilmington's history