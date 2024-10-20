From the editor: Does your neighborhood decorate for Halloween? Send us photos.

In recent years, it seems that decorating your house for Halloween has become almost as popular as decorating for Christmas.

We have a few neighbors who go all out. They’ve got those giant skeletons, fire-breathing dragons, fake cemeteries and a host of other scary items.

I find their passion for Halloween decorating impressive, and these same neighbors also put up over-the-top Christmas decorations. One neighbor built a mini skating rink in their front yard last year. And another had a snow globe bouncy house with fake snow flying around inside.

As you would expect, these homes are quite popular when it comes to trick-or-treating and during our annual holiday stroll in December. The kids always seem to have a blast.

Do you decorate for Halloween? Send us a photo at breakingnews@starnewsonline.com and we might include it in our photo gallery. Make sure to include the name of the person who took the photo and your street or neighborhood name.

Do you believe in ghosts? Here are 6 Wilmington ghost stories you might not have heard

This is also the time of year when ghost stories take centerstage. On today’s Cape Fear Unearthed page, reporter John Staton highlights several lesser-known local tales.

I don’t know if I believe in ghosts, but I sure am fascinated by these stories. One involves Lula’s, an underground bar in downtown Wilmington. If you’ve ever been to this spot, you know it’s easy to believe it’s haunted.

Walking down the narrow hall to enter the bar has always given me a chill. And the low ceiling and dark atmosphere definitely give off a spooky vibe.

Even if you don’t believe in ghosts, these local tales of lore are a great way to learn more about the area’s history. Join our Cape Fear Unearthed Facebook group to find more stories about local history and to share your own.

Sherry Jones is the StarNews executive editor. You can reach her at sjones1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: From the editor: Does your neighborhood decorate for Halloween? Send us photos.