Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News

    From the archives: Imagine a skylift with Swiss cable cars over downtown Wilmington

    By Owen Hassell, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    With downtown Wilmington in the beginning of struggling times, officials looked to the sky for a way to attract tourists.

    According to an article in the Oct. 20, 1977, Wilmington Morning Star, the directors of the Greater Wilmington Merchants Association met to discuss the feasibility of running cable cars from downtown Wilmington to the Battleship North Carolina. The idea of a skylift with Swiss cable cars connecting the two spots had been floated around through much of the decade.

    One of the association members brought up a trip to Switzerland, where he first observed several lifts in operation. The association considered two cars fully enclosed that would hold 25-100 people. They would ride on top of two cables and propelled by a third moving cable.

    Three places were considered to pick up and drop off tourists: Front and Grace streets, the southwest end of the Water Street Parking Deck and the middle of Market Street between Front Street and the Cape Fear River.

    While some feasibility studies were done, the idea didn't get off the ground.

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: From the archives: Imagine a skylift with Swiss cable cars over downtown Wilmington

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Booneville Woman Charged with Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    North Schuylkill announces 2024 homecoming court
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Felony Amount of Liquid Meth Seized from Bruce Man
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy