Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Star News

    NC Oyster Season: Getting to know Ana Shellem, a local fisherman and oyster harvester

    By Allison Ballard, Wilmington StarNews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvcmJ_0wDNZfW100

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zlucc_0wDNZfW100

    October is North Carolina Oyster Month and the start of the local wild oyster season. While farmed oysters are available year-round, wild ones are those that can only be collected when the temperature drops. Äna Shellem is one of the people who works in the industry. She's the woman behind Shell'em Seafood, a boutique shellfish company that works directly with restaurants throughout the state.

    Can you tell me more about what you do?

    I started about eight, almost nine years ago. I only harvest what’s in season, and I try to focus on underutilized species, like mussels. I bring in whelks and tulip snails when they’re more abundant. And I forage in the marshes for other things like cactus and prickly pear, sea beans, seaweed and sea lettuces. I take notes about what’s available when, the texture of the soil. Everything.

    How did you get into this work?

    When I first met John, who is now my husband, that is something we did together. We would go kayaking and collect shellfish together... What was a cool date has really become everything to me. I love living on the water and watching the tide come and go, watching the moon and living with the seasons.

    More: From fish camps to seafood shacks, here's a look at coastal NC's evolving dining scene

    How do you work with restaurants?

    Education is a big part of what I do. I want to tell a story and when I bring things in the restaurants, I talk to the staff so they can share that story, too. And that will hopefully offer a better and more elevated experience... That’s what I also try to do on social media. I want to invite people in, to tell them more about this area. I think it's been elemental to the success of my business.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gz7Bu_0wDNZfW100

    What should people know about enjoying oysters?

    Farming and aquaculture have really taken off in North Carolina, which is great. I love being able to enjoy oysters year-round. But farmed and wild oysters are different species... farmed oysters don’t mate, but wild oysters do.

    Wild oysters have to be at least three inches and because I love the salinity, I usually don’t harvest near the mouths of rivers but try to get closer to the ocean. Oyster season, which is from Oct. 15 to March 31, is really the best. It’s when everything is in season, not just oysters. I also love to harvest stone crabs this time of year. I love raw oysters, but especially when the water is really cold. This time of year, I usually steam or grill wild oysters. I wait until later in November to enjoy them raw.

    What’s ahead for you?

    It is a busy time of year, but I will be going to Slow Fish in Charleston in early November. It’s a part of Slow Food USA and is a gathering of a lot of us who have the same goal about eating sustainably and with the seasons. I’ll also be brewing an oyster beer again with Free Range Brewing in Charlotte. It’s an oyster stout and this will be the sixth year we’ve done it.

    STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest food news by signing up for the Port City Foodies newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram .

    Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: NC Oyster Season: Getting to know Ana Shellem, a local fisherman and oyster harvester

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Kenneth Pinkus
    2d ago
    Pollution
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent3 days ago
    Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
    Chicago Star Media26 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From North Carolina
    wheninyourstate.com3 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Fact Check: Did NC Lineman Find Man Buried in Mud Who Said Wife, Children Died Beneath Him in Hurricane Helene?
    Snopes3 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    South Carolina High School Football Coach Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges
    nfldraftdiamonds.com1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy