A New Hanover creek plagued with high bacteria rates to soon get restoration work

If you visit Pages Creek on any given day, you might spot happy boaters enjoying the Intracoastal Waterway, an osprey hunting a snack, or a gaggle of fiddler crabs sunning within the marsh grass.

However, if you take a closer look, there is much work to be done within the watershed. Nestled between Middle Sound Loop and Porters Neck roads, the Pages Creek watershed is actually one of most impaired in New Hanover County.

The county, which has conducted routine water quality testing for years, has pinpointed the watershed for restoration efforts due to this persistent impairment. Of particular concern are the high bacteria concentrations within the creek, presenting health hazards and hindering economic and recreational activities in the creek. Shellfish harvesting, for example, is limited in the area for that very reason.

In an effort to improve the water quality of the creek, New Hanover County Soil and Water Conservation District partnered with Cape Fear Resource Conservation and Development to secure grant funds to develop a strategic improvement plan, also known as a 9-element watershed restoration plan. They completed this plan with the help of Moffat & Nichol, and it was officially accepted by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality in January.

The plan identifies stormwater runoff as a primary driver of impairment and outlines opportunities for improvement, highlighting green infrastructure practices such as living shorelines and rain gardens as potential solutions.

Having an official restoration plan in place qualifies the watershed for special grant funding programs to put the plan into action. The New Hanover County Soil and Water Conservation District is again leading the charge, teaming up with the N.C. State University Stormwater Engineering Research Group, N.C. Cooperative Extension, and the Lutheran Church of Reconciliation to received grant funds from North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to kick off this implementation.

In January 2025 we will begin the design and construction of two stormwater retrofits on the church’s property to provide additional treatment for stormwater runoff. A new bioretention cell and bioswale will reduce the volume of runoff during storm events and efficiently filter the runoff that is produced. Research shows that practices that improve infiltration and filtration of runoff are the most effective at reducing bacteria concentrations within waterbodies, a perfect fit for the impairment found in Pages Creek.

The project will also include education and outreach efforts to the schools within the watershed, as well as options for individual homeowners to implement solutions on their own property. If you live in the Pages Creek watershed, we encourage you to reach out about these opportunities.

The restoration plan can be accessed at these two websites: Pages Creek Watershed Restoration Plan ∣ New Hanover County, NC or North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality

Amber Ellis is an extension associate with the North Carolina State University Stormwater Engineering Research Group and is stationed at the NC Cooperative Extension office at the New Hanover County Arboretum. You can reach her at adellis3@ncsu.edu.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: A New Hanover creek plagued with high bacteria rates to soon get restoration work